Gino D’Acampo ‘gets £6m in two years’ after ‘failing to pay £5m to staff and taxman’ when his My Pasta Bar chain went bust

According to a new report, Gino D’Acampo has “raised £6 million in the last two years.”

The celebrity chef, 47, doubled his earnings after it was suggested he was unable to pay £5million to his former employees and in taxes after winding up his restaurant chain, My Pasta Bar, in 2022.

Gino has apparently turned his fortunes around after earning £5,718,514 from his three companies, all of which he owns with his wife Jessica.

In documents obtained by The Sun, Gino D’Acampo Holdings made “record profits” of £4,893,220, while Gino D’Acampo Ltd made £417,097 in profits and his talent firm MeMs agency made £408,197.

It comes just two years after the chef was forced to call in liquidators after it was revealed My Pasta Bar lost thousands of dollars every year during his decade in business.

It had restaurants located in Fleet Street, Leadenhall Market and Bishopsgate, London.

In March, Gino defended his career as a businessman after being accused of failing to hand over millions of pounds to staff and the taxman when the chain collapsed.

The ITV This Morning star spoke out for the first time after suggestions he was unable to pay £5million to his former employees and in taxes after winding up My Pasta Bar in 2022.

The accounts said 49 creditors were not paid, with £4.8 million owed to trade creditors, £113,975 to HMRC and £53,304 to staff, according to reports.

But Gino fired back, insisting that his philosophy was to “make sure your wins are greater than the ones you lose.”

In a final account to creditors and partners, the company said: “Overall, I can confirm that the realizations in the liquidation are insufficient to declare a dividend to the unsecured creditors after defraying the costs of the procedure.”

The main shareholders were Gino, who owned ten per cent, and IRG, who had an 85 per cent stake in the company, with the remaining five per cent belonging to Vernon Lord.

IRG is owned by Icelandic founder Malcolm Walker and chief executive Tarsem Dhaliwal, after Gino previously had a food range with the supermarket giant.

Gino has apparently turned his fortunes around after earning £5,718,514 from his three companies, all of which he owns with his wife Jessica (pictured together in 2018).

In March, Gino defended his career as a businessman after being accused of failing to hand over millions of pounds to staff and the taxman when the chain collapsed (pictured in March).

My Pasta Bar, which opened in 2012, lasted less than two years and closed three locations in London.

But now, speaking for the first time about the company’s apparent collapse, Gino has defended himself on the Off Air podcast.

He said of this week’s reports: “That’s an old story, it’s something that happened before Covid and I always tell people I don’t really respond to things like that or I don’t really get angry about things like that.” .

“I get angry only in a way where you say, ‘Wait a second, do you understand that to be a business person, which I do, unless you have some failures you will never succeed?’

‘The secret to this is to make sure your wins are greater than your losses.

“Because no one ever talks about me opening another restaurant in Manchester again; no one ever talks about me opening four new restaurants at the end of this year.”

‘No one ever talks about the fact that today I employ more than 1,000 people.

“Everyone is quick to point their fingers and say, ‘Oh, but, but, you closed this, you closed that.’

He has also appeared regularly on This Morning, seen here in 2010 with the show’s former presenter Holly Willoughby.

How Gino’s My Pasta Bar Lost Hundreds of Thousands Every Year The celebrity chef chain owes £4,939,332 to 49 creditors, plus £113,975 to HMRC and £37,887 in staff wages, according to paperwork filed with Companies House. The parent company’s accounts show it has £1.65m in investments, including £821,494 in property. Documents show that Pasta Bar Specialists Ltd had shareholder funds of -£139,992 in 2013, which increased to more than £5 million in 2020. 2013: -£139,992 2014: -£147,090 2015: -£1,688,799 2016: -£2,398,951 2017: -£3,179,965 2018: -£3,705,575 2019: -£4,370,932 2020: -£5,053,225

‘Guys, in life, unless you try something new, you will never be anyone and you will never employ other people; They try some businesses, they do well, and others, they don’t go well.

‘Like I said, the secret, what is it? It’s to make sure that those who do well are older than those who don’t do well.’

Gino was asked if people like former employees who had not been paid had been left behind.

He replied: ‘At that point you should be careful not to believe everything you read.’

He stated again that it was an old story and when asked why new headlines appeared in the media, he added: “I have no idea why they appeared today.”

“Given that, as I said, I just opened a restaurant in Manchester last week and I’ve employed 45 new people in my new restaurant, you’d think I’d be encouraged to say, ‘Gino, come on.’ Man, keep going.” Go ahead, keep going. Don’t worry about the one who fails, just keep going.”

“Because the more you go, the more this economy improves: you employ people, you open a new restaurant.”

“But instead they always choose the negative: why they do it, that’s a question you have to ask whoever wrote the article.”

‘I think life is really full of negative things. We should celebrate positivity, we should celebrate people’s achievements.

“We should acknowledge that people fail, but not point fingers like that, that’s not a very nice way to do it and I don’t believe in things like that anyway.”

When the restaurant chain was launched, the inspiration for the restaurant chain was said to have come from “Gino’s own experience in the fresh food markets of Naples.”

It also contained their “own rotolini breakfast pastries, authentic antipasti, salads, pastries, specialty breads and Italian desserts.”

He has also created an independent restaurant chain, Gino D’Acampo My Restaurants, with sites in Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate, Leeds, Liverpool and Hull.

He received a £12.9 million bailout from co-investors including Icelandic bosses Mr Walker and Mr Dhaliwal.

Gino, who previously urged people to stop blaming Covid for business failures, also said the pandemic contributed to the closure of My Pasta Bar.

He previously said: “We tried for ten years and then Covid hit and I thought, “You know what? “We have to close.”

The chef is understood to earn around £2million a year from his TV work, after making a name for himself as a former winner of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

He grew up in Naples before moving to the UK and opened his first restaurant aged 21.

All three My Pasta Bars were located in London; the first opening on Fleet Street in 2013, followed by Leadenhall Market and Bishopsgate.

He told The Daily Mail in 2022 how important it was to store memories, rather than money, in relation to work-life balance.

Gino said, ‘Well, I can see you run this way, you run that way. The danger is that by running everywhere you are missing out on many beautiful things the world has to offer. My suggestion is that you stop running, stop working and enjoy what you have accumulated.

‘I now work for six months running my restaurants and then we spend half the year in our vineyard in Sardinia. I don’t do a day more of work than on vacation.

‘Otherwise, I consider myself a failure as a father and husband, because I don’t spend enough time with the people around me. I’d rather save memories than money.