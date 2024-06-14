Get ready for five years of tax rises if Keir Starmer wins the election, a left-wing think tank says, as the Conservatives again reject panicked calls for a reform deal after a “crunch” moment in the polls.

Keir Starmer could oversee five years of tax rises if he wins the election, a left-wing think tank has warned.

The Labor Party unveiled its manifesto yesterday with plans to increase the burden by £8.5bn to pump money into services.

However, although he promised not to change income tax, national insurance and VAT, Sir Keir has refused to rule out measures on council tax and capital gains.

The Resolution Foundation has warned that the proposals lay the groundwork for a Parliament of tax increases and restrictions on public services.

The comments came amid widespread criticism that neither party is being honest about the difficult decisions facing the country.

Meanwhile, ministers today moved to calm panicked Conservatives after a poll showed a “crossover” moment with Reform leading the party.

Keir Starmer could oversee five years of tax rises if he wins the election, left-wing think tank has warned

This IFS graph shows the possible increases in the tax burden from party manifestos.

Rishi Sunak arrived in Italy yesterday for the G7 summit, which continues today.

Treasury minister Bim Afolami urged the vote to focus on who should be prime minister between him and Keir Starmer, after a YouGov investigation showed Nigel Farage’s insurgents in second place.

Although it was just a poll and had been widely anticipated, the result has fueled anxiety in conservative circles about the campaign.

It also derailed the party’s efforts to call out Labor over its tax plans after Sir Keir revealed his manifesto yesterday.

The Resolution Foundation said: “Its current stance sets the stage for a Parliament with further tax rises, difficult-to-implement spending cuts and the risk that a weaker productivity forecast by the OBR in the next fiscal event could force incoming Labor chancellor to take further action. difficult decisions to meet its stated fiscal rule of getting debt down by the fifth year of the forecast.’

Labour’s promises to increase public spending are largely in departments that are already ring-fenced, such as health and social care and education, the Resolution Foundation said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), suggested that achieving ‘genuine change’ in Britain – Sir Keir Starmer’s main promise to voters – would require more funding than the policy document proposes.

Johnson said some of Labour’s plans were better than “a shopping list of half-baked political ads” – an apparent reference to the Conservatives’ offer – but warned it would need to put “real resources on the table”.

“And the Labor manifesto gives no indication that there is a plan for where the money would come from to fund this,” he said.

Responding to Sir Keir’s launch of the policy document on Thursday, the IFS chief said: ‘This was not a manifesto for those looking for big numbers. The increases in spending on public services promised in the cost table are small and trivial: the tax increases, beyond the inevitable reduction in tax evasion, are even more trivial.

“On current forecasts, and especially with an additional borrowing of £17.5 billion over five years to fund the green prosperity plan, this literally leaves no room – within the fiscal rule that Labor has signed up – for more spending than planned by the current government, and those plans imply cuts in both investment spending and spending on unprotected public services.

Farage has gloated about now being in charge of the main opposition, driving home the point in an ITV debate last night and in interviews this morning.