Germany’s favorite British comedy Dinner For One is getting a spin-off series 60 years later in Europe… despite being virtually unknown in the UK.

British TV comedy Dinner for One is getting a spin-off series in Germany, with the country’s most famous film studio producing six new episodes.

Beloved in Europe but virtually forgotten in the UK, the 1960s sketch show sees Freddie Frinton playing the butler to Miss Sophie, played by May Warden, an upper-class English woman.

The 10-minute black-and-white routine is about a 90-year-old lady who doesn’t know that four of her close male friends have died.

Every year, he invites them to a birthday dinner, forcing his butler, James, to run around the table posing as his guests while he becomes increasingly drunk.

The new series will be a prequel to the original cult classic and will star Alicia von Rittberg, 30, as Miss Sophie.

The British comedy sketch Dinner for One, little known in the UK but hugely popular in Germany and Scandinavia, has become a New Year’s Eve staple for millions of people.

It is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime in late 2025 and will be the first new material in many decades.

Tentatively titled Dinner for Five, it will feature cash-strapped Miss Sophie in search of a husband at the age of 39.

He invites five bachelors to dinner at his castle, but one of them is murdered under mysterious circumstances.

It is likely to be a hit in northern and central Europe, where the 60-year-old farce remains popular to this day and airs every New Year’s Eve in Germany and Scandinavia.

An estimated 11.7 million people in Germany watched it on a dozen different channels on New Year’s Eve.

The show is so widespread in Germany that the slogan “Same procedure as every year?” It has become part of the country’s popular lexicon.

All this despite the fact that the show was banned in Sweden until 1969 for featuring excessive alcohol consumption and that Grimsby-born actor Freddie Frinton hated Germans so much that he refused to speak the language on screen.

The new miniseries is filmed at the Babelsberg studios, on the western outskirts of Berlin, by UFA, a production company that has shaped German cinema since the Weimer era with films such as The Blue Angel and Fritz Lang’s Metropolis.

Dinner for One stars May Warden (right) as Miss Sophie, an upper-class English woman, and Freddie Frinton (left) as her butler, James.

James impersonates Miss Sophie’s four friends, whom she does not realize are dead, and consumes all of their drinks on four plates; mulligatawny and sherry, North Sea haddock and white wine, chicken with champagne and fruit and port. As he becomes increasingly drunk, the butler slurs his words and repeatedly trips over a tiger-head rug.

The protagonist of the new series, Mrs. Rittberg, who is descended from aristocracy, is best known for her role as a nurse in Charité, a hit television drama about one of Germany’s major research hospitals in the late 19th century.

Dinner for One, also known as The 90th Birthday (Der 90. Geburtstag in German), was originally written by British author Lauri Wylie for the stage.

Frinton bought the copyright to Wylie and then began performing her in 1945, initially with Warden’s daughter Audrey Maye.

It toured provincial theaters in the late 1950s and was subsequently recorded for television in 1963.

German producer Peter Frankenfeld found it while searching for ideas in Blackpool and invited Frinton to perform it on screen in front of a live television audience.

For the television version, Audrey was replaced by her mother, who was 72 years old at the time.

The program was first broadcast on German broadcaster NDR in March 1963.

However, Frinton’s dislike of Germany caused him to refuse to speak German when posing as one of the absent guests, Admiral von Schneider.

The new Miss Sophie, Alicia von Rittberg (pictured), descends from the aristocracy

Instead, he spoke in Swedish. The other non-existent members of the dinner party were named only as Mr. Pomeroy and Mr. Winterbottom.

Two versions were released: one of 11 minutes and a longer one of 18 minutes.

The show became a hit after being broadcast on German television at 7:40 pm on New Year’s Eve to fill a gap in programming, and has been broadcast every year since.

Although its popularity in the UK waned, it took off in Germany and also gained traction in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Estonia, Austria and even Australia.

It triggered a cultural phenomenon on the continent, with the publication of cookbooks and even a commemorative stamp.

At one point in the late 1980s, the Guinness Book of World Records named it the most popular show in television history.

Then, in 2003, it once again entered the record book as the most repeated television program of all time, the same year in which it was broadcast 19 times on different stations in Germany.

The interactions of the characters, played by comedian Frinton and May Warden, sparked a cultural phenomenon on the continent, with the issuance of cookbooks and even a commemorative stamp.

Alicia von Rittberg (pictured) is best known for her role as a nurse on Charité, a hit television drama about one of Germany’s major research hospitals in the late 19th century.

The sketch is so popular that broadcasters make sure it is shown several times throughout the day so that everyone has a chance to see it.

Allusions to sex were reflected in Frinton and Warden’s alleged real-life affair.

More adventurous viewers watching the sketch, which airs in English but has a brief introduction in German, will try to keep up with James’ drinking pace.

The show is performed every year on New Year’s Eve in Germany and Scandinavia. (Pictured: Butler James tilts his boss’s chair back)

Frinton, who died in 1968, was well known in Britain. (Pictured: The comedian at the Daily Mail’s Ideal Home exhibition with actress Thora Hird in 1965)

There are even restaurants that allow diners to eat the same as James and Miss Sophie.

However, the sketch has also generated controversy.

In 1997, Germany’s Conservation Ministry complained about the use of the stuffed tiger featured, saying it was “not a good idea.”

And the Gray Panthers, a militant retiree organization in Germany, said they were upset by the implied “old age sex.”

However, the controversy did not stop then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel from praising the show in her New Year’s speech in 2012.

Frinton, who died aged 59 of a heart attack in 1968, was well known in Britain and had starred in the BBC program Meet The Wife.

But he was also very popular for his drunken comedy sketch, in which he wore a top hat and tails and carried a broken cigarette.

Warden died at age 87 in 1978.

Dinner for One first aired in the UK in 2018, when it was shown on Sky Arts.