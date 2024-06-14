German police have reportedly issued a warning to England fans ahead of the Euros and encouraged them to smoke cannabis instead of drinking alcohol.

Mail Sport revealed earlier in the week that German police had demanded that the VELTINS Arena serve low-alcohol beer to Three Lions fans ahead of their opening match against Serbia.

They are concerned that both English and Serbian fans could cause problems in and around the Gelsenkirchen stadium, the home of Schalke 04, if they are intoxicated.

Sun They have now revealed that Gelsenkirchen police would prefer England fans to smoke cannabis rather than drink as it would make them “calmer” and “relaxed”.

A spokesman for the Gelsenkirchen police reportedly told The Sun: “It is no problem for amateurs to smoke cannabis on the street.”

Police have advised that low-percentage beer be served during Sunday’s game, but are still said to be concerned about drunk fans.

Around 40,000 English fans are expected to travel to Gelsenkirchen for this Sunday’s match.

‘If we see one group of people drinking alcohol and looking a little aggressive, and another group smoking cannabis, of course we will see the group drinking alcohol.

‘Drinking alcohol can make someone more aggressive, and smoking cannabis puts people in a calm mood. We want to prevent violence and keep people safe.

“We will focus on fans who drink and potentially become violent; that’s why we implement alcohol safety precautions.”

On April 1 earlier this year, Germany joined the list of countries that have legalized cannabis for personal use.

The country’s parliament approved a law that will legalize the cultivation and consumption of a limited amount of the drug.

The decision was made in an effort to regularize the behavior of the estimated 4.5 million Germans who use it.

The cultivation of up to three plants for private consumption and the possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis have been legalized.

However, fans will be prohibited from smoking cannabis inside the 62,000-seat Veltins Arena and will be prevented from smoking in fan areas.

Fans have also been asked to refrain from smoking marijuana in bars or city squares during this summer’s European Championship.

Around 40,000 English fans are expected to travel to support Gareth Southgate’s team, and only between 5,000 and 8,000 Serbian fans will travel to Gelsenkirchen.

Speaking about the threat to civilization earlier in the week, Chief Inspector Christof Burghardt said Sky News England’s opening match would be “high risk”.

“I think it’s a very high-risk match because of the history, because of the hooligans on both sides,” Burghardt said.

‘Serbia has many hooligans. The English, with alcohol, are very aggressive. “So it’s a big job to do this, to prepare it so that, hopefully, nothing happens.”

He added: “The biggest challenge for us will be to identify the violent and disruptive groups at an early stage, to separate them from the peaceful and law-abiding fanatics.”