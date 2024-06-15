Georgia May Jagger reveals her beauty secrets: from the oil she uses instead of perfume to the shampoo that saves her dyed hair

For fabulous lashes

To get the biggest lashes I can, I love YSL Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara (£31, yslbeauty.es) – is what my mom has always used. While I like a smoky eye, if I do it myself I know I’ll have to redo it and then be late, so I’ll opt for a liquid liner with Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick (£25, charlottetilbury.com).

Sheer and hydrating, Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation (£80, spacenk.com) is one of my favorites and I’ve used No7 Stay Perfect Stick Concealer forever. For my lips, I like the 90s look and use pinky/plum balms; Right now, Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey (£24, clinica.es) is in my bag. On nights out, I do an orange-red lip with Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick in Bright Orange Red.

Why am I afraid of green hair?

I’ve dyed my hair a lot: I’ve been pink and purple and now I have a semi-permanent brown color over my blonde to give it a break.

I’m always careful because my sister (model and activist Elizabeth Jagger) had a disaster when she was 15: she put henna in her hair and it turned green. Whenever I’m in London I go to one of the Bleach London salons. I’m best friends with the owner, Alex Brownsell; We met at a photo shoot when I was 14 and she was 17. I use the brand’s Reincarnation shampoo and conditioner (right) and twice a week the mask, £10 (bleachedlondon.com). Oh, and I love Bass’s hair brushes (from £9.96, bassbrushes.com).

The only trickle for me

Instead of perfume, I use Officine Universelle Buly Scented Body Oil (right), which I simply put on my arms. It creates a soft scent and I like how the bottle looks in my bathroom.

My own hero face.

Living with my mother and sister Elizabeth, I have been obsessed with skincare since my teens. Mom takes a low-maintenance approach: she uses olive oil on her hair and skin. I have always had dry, sensitive skin and suffered from eczema and psoriasis. This was not helped by wearing full makeup for photo shoots and fashion shows.

After continuing to buy things that made things worse, I decided to create my own skin care products that were natural, organic, and non-stingy. The seaweed mask from my range (£45 for four, maybotanicals.com) is bright green, but I use it anywhere when I travel, even on airplanes.

How I finally became a friend to exercise

When I was a child I didn’t play sports and, until I was 20, I was lucky with my metabolism and could eat whatever I wanted. As a result, it has taken me a long time to become active again. I started doing reformer pilates. During class you move so much that you don’t get bored. I also try to walk a lot; I am obsessive and get angry if I don’t get close to 10,000 steps.