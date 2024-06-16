GEORGE GRAHAM pays emotional tribute to Kevin Campbell, a man as popular as he is talented, and remembers his last meeting with the former Arsenal and Everton star.

I was returning from Spain on Saturday when Arsenal told me the terrible news about Kevin.

The last time I saw him was also near Marbella. Walking down the street, I heard the shout of ‘Boss’ and there was Kevin with his wife, one of his children and that big characteristic smile. I’m thinking particularly about his family now.

Kevin was key to the success we had at Arsenal. He got the most out of him and I say that as a great compliment because football is about winning, and he won a lot.

Arsenal had good forwards at the time: Alan Smith, Paul Merson, Andy Cole, Paul Dickov and later Ian Wright. But it was never a difficult decision to choose Kevin, even when he was young.

He was talented, strong, honest, had a good attitude and gave his all. He was only 21 when we won the league in 1990-91, losing only one game, and he scored in double figures that season.

George Graham (pictured) remembers Kevin Campbell for his good attitude, smile and popularity with the Arsenal squad.

Former Arsenal and Everton star Campbell died aged 54 in hospital on Saturday

Kevin also started in the 1994 European Cup Winners’ Cup final, but his best game was the second leg of the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

All the talk beforehand was about PSG glory boy David Ginola, but after the 1-1 draw in Paris, Kevin was outstanding at Highbury and headed the only goal.

He was stocky and physically imposing, perfect for a center forward. It was no surprise that when he left Arsenal he became a hero at other clubs, including Everton. He deserved all the success he got.

I was very disciplined and Kevin was easy to coach. He had enormous personal motivation and was popular with all the boys. The applause we received was down to our team ethic and I’m sure Alan (Smith) and Ian (Wright) loved having ‘Super Kev’ there helping them score goals.