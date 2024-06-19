George Galloway claims Britain will be “at war” within six months of Keir Starmer’s election victory and warns of “Armageddon” unleashed by the West following the launch of the Workers’ Party manifesto promising to leave Ukraine and the NATO.

Britain will be “at war” within six months of a Labor election victory, George Galloway said today as he presented his far-left party’s “beautiful” election manifesto.

The Workers’ Party leader, a former Russia Today presenter, hit out at Labor as he unveiled the 34-page document promising to end UK military support for Ukraine and hold a referendum on NATO membership.

It includes chapters on redistribution, democratic reform and Palestine and references K-Pop and “progressive bureaufascism”, and promises to lower the mandatory retirement age to 60.

The veteran politician was speaking at the launch event at a hotel in Manchester, just a few miles south of Rochdale, where he became the city’s MP in February, following a by-election sparked by the death of Labor incumbent Tony Lloyd.

Accompanied by his fourth wife, Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, the father of six adopted Conservative language when he urged voters not to hand Labor – his former party – a “supermajority” on July 4.

“We are potentially headed for Armageddon and if we don’t get out of this death spiral, then none of this will have been worth arguing about,” he said.

‘If Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister, within six months Britain will be at war. I mean a real war with British troops deployed.

He promised a “staggering” general election lead for his party, which he described as the “antidote” to both Labour, whom he said they are seeking to replace, and Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.

‘We are the spirit of Labor’s past or what it was supposed to be. “The Labor Party, a long time ago, lost its way, lost its purpose,” he stated.

Mr Galloway described both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labor leader Mr Starmer as “high-risk implementers” with “empty” programmes, but said Mr Farage, his former EU referendum colleague, at least “has something to say” – even if it’s wrong.

Manifesto of the Workers’ Party: Economy Increase personal tax relief to £21,200 and a 5 per cent estate tax on all estates worth £10 million or more. Reverse deindustrialization and workers’ control of industry through unions. Consider nationalizing public services, including railways, water, electricity and the “military-industrial complex.” Atmosphere Share the costs and benefits of the green agenda and change to combat global warming. Oppose Ulez (ultra-low emissions zone) initiatives due to the costs imposed on small businesses and workers and oppose “green hysteria”. National Health Service Massive downsizing of administration and management in the NHS, with “big food” and “big pharma” being “regulated” at “all levels”. Freedom of expression and ‘culture wars’ End “stealth bureaufascism” to support free speech and stop “stealth oppression and stealth totalitarianism” through law, regulation, “legal warfare,” and “cultural engineering.” Overhaul arts funding to make room in working-class communities for everything from ‘K-Pop to Haydn’, the manifesto promises. Immigration Acknowledge the “anxiety” felt by working-class communities over mass migration, but focus on the influx “caused by our own actions” through war, sanctions on developing countries and unfair trade practices. The Constitution Referendum on the permanence of the monarchy and proportional representation for elections. Foreign policy End “imperialist wars”, withdrawal from NATO, a “clear and present danger” to UK security and support for Palestine. Welfare Review pension policy with the ‘aim’ of all workers having the option to retire at age 60, free school meals for all children without means testing, and free education for adults, all to be paid for through the removal of the UK nuclear deterrent.

His 10-point party program begins with a promise to end “imperialist wars” and withdrawal from NATO, a theme he returned to.

Galloway claimed that the BBC had been “working” for Keir Starmer and that the Labor Party had “made itself safe” for “the establishment” and the “deep state”.

He added: “The fact that Starmer is going to potentially lead us to a disaster, an existential disaster, is a national emergency.”

Galloway said Britain had suffered decades of subservience to the EU and the United States, making it a “vassal” of Washington and a country, he said, run by a “senile dementia patient.”

He claimed Royal Navy warships were in the Black Sea, Red Sea and South China Sea, “threatening others” rather than protecting their own coast.

And he described NATO as a “war machine” with the West led by leaders who want conflict while approaching a “nuclear bluff game” with Russia, China and North Korea and only the “awakened armies of the West” to fend. .

The party’s promises of cheap housing, free childcare, free adult education and public laundries would be paid for by scrapping the UK’s nuclear weapons, which Galloway says cost the country £12,000 every minute.

Polls suggest Galloway will lose his own seat in the election. won a shock victory in the Rochdale by-election in February after one of the most divisive and chaotic contests in recent history.

Local voters elected the firebrand politician as their new MP to replace Sir Tony Lloyd, following the death of the veteran Labor politician in January.

Galloway, who put a hardline pro-Palestinian stance at the center of his campaign in a seat with a large Muslim population, ended his nine-year absence from the House of Commons.

“Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza,” the 69-year-old declared shortly before three in the morning, having just been announced as the winning candidate in Rochdale.

The shock victory came after the Labor Party was forced to repudiate its candidate Azhar Ali over comments condemned as anti-Semitic.

The party has chosen Paul Waugh, a journalist, to fight the seat this time.

Galloway sent an immediate warning to Labor that he would use his new platform in Parliament to rebuke Sir Keir Starmer for his position on the Middle East crisis.

The maverick returned to Westminster as a representative of a different third political party, the Workers’ Party of Great Britain, having previously been a Labor and Respect MP.