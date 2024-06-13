Gemma Collins, 43, claims she has “reversed” her PCOS and will try for a baby soon after a diet trick “cured” her condition amid fertility problems.

Gemma Collins has claimed she has reversed her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and will start trying for a baby with her fiancé Rami Hawash in September.

The former TOWIE star, 43, told how her new diet guru Steve Bennett helped her “heal” after years of fertility struggles.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition that affects the functioning of a woman’s ovaries. It may mean that a woman is having difficulty getting pregnant as a result of irregular ovulation or lack of ovulation.

But now Steve, who has published a new book called The Fiber First Diet, has transformed her lifestyle and helped her go from a size 26 to a size 20, which in turn, she says, “cured” her condition. .

She told MailOnline: “Since working with Steve he reversed my PCOS, I don’t have it anymore so I’m one step closer to having a baby.”

Gemma is seen with Rami, who she hopes to start a family with one day soon now that she is in good health.

“I went to a fertility clinic and obviously I was going to start my fertility journey in September, but I’m not sure I need to do fertility now because I hope I can do it naturally, plus my thyroid is improving; I don’t have a thyroid anymore. active.

“People have harassed me about my weight, I’ve been harassed a lot for years and it’s like, I can’t help it, I’m active…

“But now I don’t need to do vigorous exercise, this is the first diet where you add and not subtract.”

Steve added: “With PCOS the number one cause is sugar dysregulation and putting fiber first helps Gemma regulate her sugar intake and therefore that would be the logical step to eliminate the polycystic ovary syndrome”.

Gemma has suffered from polycystic ovary syndrome since she was 28, which is when she started gaining weight.

The NHS states that PCOS cannot be cured, but the symptoms can be managed.

In overweight women, the symptoms and overall risk of developing long-term health problems due to PCOS can be greatly improved by losing excess weight.

A weight loss of just 5 percent can lead to significant improvement in PCOS.

Gemma has been open about past fertility issues and previously suffered three spontaneous abortions.

She suffered her first heartbreaking loss in 2012 and found the strength to speak publicly about it eight years later in 2020.

The reality star didn’t realize she was pregnant at the time and said the baby “died in front of her” after giving birth at her home.

The former TOWIE star, 43, has told how her new diet guru Steve Bennett (pictured) has helped her ‘heal’ after years of fertility struggles.

Gemma, who is engaged to her partner Rami (seen together), has spoken at length about her difficulties conceiving and her dream of having children.

Gemma suffered her second pregnancy loss in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Tragically, just months later, Gemma suffered a devastating third miscarriage in July 2020 after becoming pregnant with her ex-boyfriend James Argent’s baby.

In a moving essay at the time, Gemma detailed the start of her miscarriage and said she had no idea she was pregnant with her on-off boyfriend Arg’s baby, before she started experiencing acute cramps one morning.

The reality star said she had dismissed the pains as a heavy period and tried to get through the excruciating pain, before her sister forced her to visit her doctor.

After being sent to hospital, Gemma received the tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She said: “In a single instant, I found out I had been pregnant with a baby and lost it, meaning I once again found my old dreams of motherhood shattered.”

Gemma refuses to give up on her dream of being a mother and thinks about the miscarriage ‘every day’.

She previously detailed her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can affect fertility.

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. Symptoms include menstrual irregularity, excessive hair growth, acne and obesity.

Earlier this year she was praying for a baby with her fiancé Rami. She is the stepmother of her son Tristan.

Gemma recently said she was pleased to learn that Tana Ramsay had welcomed her sixth child at the age of 49, giving her hope that she too will be able to conceive when she is 40.

She told MailOnline: ‘The Tana Ramsay news was the best thing to wake up to. Incredible.

“It really made me think positively about my future and took the pressure off.” I don’t think anyone knew she was pregnant, so it was a nice surprise, but I had butterflies in my stomach when I saw it.

‘This is incredible news for me. I will begin my fertility journey in the next few weeks. I’m going to a clinic, so look at these cards and get ready for me, honey.

Gemma previously revealed she would wait until she was 50 to try for a baby, inspired by supermodel Naomi Campbell, but has now decided to bring forward her plans.

Fertility specialists have warned, however, that celebrity success stories about late motherhood could convince women that they can conceive naturally later in life or that fertility treatment is easy.

For most women over 45, the chances of getting pregnant naturally sit around one percent.

Gemma’s grueling fertility journey became evident in 2017 during an episode of The Only Way Is Essex.

Broadcast to the nation, Gemma was told at age 36 that she couldn’t freeze her eggs and had a low egg count.

This meant the star’s fertility options would be limited.

The doctor strongly advised against egg freezing and said she had two options before her: IVF with donor sperm or the use of an egg and donor sperm.

Gemma suffered a devastating third miscarriage in July 2020 after becoming pregnant with her ex-boyfriend James Argent’s baby (pictured together in 2019).

Earlier this year she was praying for a baby with her fiancé Rami. She is stepmother to her five-year-old son Tristan (pictured together).

Gemma was also told her weight would have a negative impact on her chances of getting pregnant and has been looking to lose weight naturally ever since.

The reality star has had a roller coaster ride with her weight while battling trolls over the past two decades.

When she was 20, Gemma wore a size 10, but after being diagnosed with PCOS, she gained weight.

He admitted that he never saw weight gain in his 20s because he used it as an emotional coping mechanism.