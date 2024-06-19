Gary Neville is still red! The former Manchester United star appears alongside Keir Starmer in the election broadcast as the former footballer (who is a registered Labor member) joins the party’s Lake District leader.

Gary Neville has shown he is still red as he appeared alongside Sir Keir Starmer in a Labor general election broadcast tonight.

Gary Neville has shown he is still red as he appeared alongside Sir Keir Starmer in a Labor general election broadcast tonight.

The former Manchester United footballer joined the Labor leader for a walk in the Lake District as they discussed Sir Keir’s power plans.

The couple were filmed visiting Langdale Pikes, which is where Sir Keir used to spend summer holidays with his parents.

Neville became a member of the Labor Party in 2022. Later that year he spoke alongside a seemingly dazzled Sir Keir on stage at the Labor Party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

During tonight’s election broadcast, Sir Keir promised Labor would “hit the ground running on day one” if it wins power on July 4.

He vowed his party will “deliver from the start” if it replaces the Conservatives in government for the first time in 14 years.

Asked by Neville if he already had a team preparing for the prospect of his entry into Downing Street, Sir Keir replied: “Yes.

“I told him, ‘I don’t want you to have a conversation on the first day, I need you to deliver for me, so you need to be ready to deliver from the beginning.’

“So that’s the basis I’ve had them on.”

Sir Keir became emotional as he reflected on what his late mother and father would think if they knew he was leading the Labor Party in a general election campaign.

“They would be having a real time, and so would I,” he said.

‘If she came back here now… and I was in a race to be a candidate for prime minister of the country, they would be really proud.

‘It would be a really incredible moment. It really would be.

Speaking ahead of the party’s election broadcast, which was due to air on ITV and BBC One this afternoon, Sir Keir said: “Seeing those same sites and cottages that we visit so often on our family holidays was an emotional moment for me.

‘It gave me pause to think and remind myself why I do this job. It made me think of my mother, an NHS civil servant for so many years, and of people like her across the country who count on him so much in the toughest of times.

“But above all it was a reminder of the millions of people across the country who desperately need a Labor government to rebuild Britain.”

Neville said: “It was a privilege to spend the morning with Keir filming this in the beautiful Lake District – he is a future Prime Minister who the country can believe in and trust.”

‘It’s in your hands. You have the power to make change happen. Vote Labour.’