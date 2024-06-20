Gary Lineker vows to apologize to Frank Lampard after accidental ‘slimming’ jibe… admitting it ‘wasn’t deliberate’ and ‘came out a bit wrong’

Gary Lineker has promised to apologize for his inadvertent jibe at Frank Lampard on Wednesday night, admitting it “came out a bit wrong”.

The pair were part of the BBC’s expert panel for the 5pm European Championship between hosts Germany and Hungary, alongside England legend Alex Scott and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side continued their poor form with a 2-0 victory over Hungary, collecting seven goals and six points from two games to book their place in the second round.

Speaking after the match, Lineker told spectators that footage of Germany fans frantically celebrating a goal was recorded from the nearby event space. A large screen, however, separated the studio from the park.

“I wish they would take that screen away so we could see all the bettors,” Lineker said. “But if they took the screen away, they wouldn’t be able to watch the game.”

Gary Lineker seemed to aim a mockery at Frank Lampard, to the surprise of the great Chelsea

Seconds earlier, Lampard had smiled after making a joke about the view from the BBC studio.

Lampard then responded: “The back of our heads… who wouldn’t turn up for that?”

In a brutal and unprovoked response, Lineker flicked Lampard’s hair and said: “Nobody wants to see the back of your head these days, do they, Frank?” That is sure!’

Lineker has since mentioned the error on his The Rest Is Football podcast, explaining that he actually “meant it for everyone.”

“Obviously Frank is losing a little bit, I’m losing a little bit, and I actually meant it for everyone,” said the former England, Tottenham and Barcelona star.

‘But when it came out, it came out a bit wrong. And you know how Frank does that thing where he smiles and suddenly stops smiling?

‘Frank is very funny, he won’t mind. I have to admit, when I got back to the hotel I saw it on social media and thought, “Oh, you fucking idiot.”

“I felt really bad, I’ll have to apologize. I’ll apologize because it wasn’t deliberate but I understand how funny it was. Those things happen on live television.”

Lineker found himself in trouble relatively early in the tournament after viewers suggested he may have breached BBC rules with his clothing choices.

Lineker told The Rest Is Football that he intends to apologize to Lampard for his unintentional mockery.

Germany beat Hungary 2-0 to seal their place in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after just two games

The footballer-turned-presenter has his own range of clothing on Next and, worse still, what appeared to be two items from the collection on the live broadcast of England’s clash with Serbia last week.

BBC guidelines state that presenters must not “appear on air wearing clothing or using products or services that they have agreed or been contracted to promote, advertise or endorse or in which they have a specific financial interest.”

The green shirt and jacket combination in question is a Lineker style on Next’s online store and sells for £16 and £55.

BBC rules stipulate that presenters must declare any agreements or sponsorships to promote clothing.

Lineker also got into trouble with animal rights activists PETA over the collection, after modeling a mohair jacket, which the organization says is “made from the hair of abused goats.”

Previously, the Match of the Day presenter got into trouble during the 2018 World Cup for promoting a TM Lewin shirt on Instagram which he wore on air after becoming the face of the clothing brand.

Lineker is alleged to have breached BBC guidelines by wearing his own Next menswear range while broadcasting live during England’s opening Euro match.

Lineker wearing the Next shirt during coverage of England’s match against Serbia on the BBC

The BBC called it a “genuine error” after acknowledging that it breached company guidelines.

Lineker said OK! Magazine: ‘I’ve always had my own clothes and I’ve always dressed on television. At BBC Sport there is no budget for costumes, so we all dress ourselves.