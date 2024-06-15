Gary Lineker looks visibly emotional as he and Alan Shearer pay tribute to Alan Hansen in BBC coverage of Italy’s opening Euro 2024 match against Albania… with the former Liverpool star, 69, seriously ill in the hospital.

Gary Lineker paid an emotional tribute to former Match of the Day co-host Alan Hansen, who is seriously ill in hospital during the BBC’s live broadcast of Italy’s Euro 2024 opener against Albania.

Members of the football world have been sending their best wishes to the Liverpool and Scotland legend, with Steve Clarke’s team sending their thoughts to Hansen ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Germany on Friday.

Hansen had worked on the BBC television show for 20 years and after news was announced that he had fallen unexpectedly ill, Lineker addressed well wishes to the former Liverpool star, writing on X (formerly Twitter): ” “Horrible news.” Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family.”

Ahead of Italy’s first Euro 2024 match against Albania, the Match of the Day presenter took a moment during the live broadcast to send another emotional message to his former colleague.

“It’s been a tough week for everyone associated with Match of the Day,” the former England striker said.

Gary Lineker paid tribute to Liverpool legend Alan Hansen (pictured), who is seriously ill in hospital.

Lineker (pictured), who worked with Hansen on Match of the Day for several years

Addressing his colleague Alan Shearer, he added: “The news that Alan Hansen was seriously ill in hospital came as a shock to us all, didn’t it, Alan?”

The former Newcastle striker replied: ‘Oh, absolutely. We are great friends of Al, we know his character, we know he is a fighter, we know how tough he is.

Shearer added: “We are thinking of you, great man, and we are with you, and we hope and pray for you.”

Lineker added: “Everyone at Match of the Day sends love and thoughts to Janet, Lucy and Adam and their grandchildren.

‘To use an analogy with Alan’s favorite pastime, golf, he may be three down with four to play, but if anyone can recover from it, it’s Alan. I have never met a more competitive person in my life. We are all with you, great Al.’

Hansen began his football career with Sauchie in Scotland before moving on to play for Partick Thistle in 1973. He would join Liverpool in 1977 and make 614 appearances for the Merseyside side, returning 14 goals and 19 assists before retiring in 1991.

The 69-year-old turned down the offer of a senior role before pursuing a career in broadcasting, where he would take up roles at Sky and BBC Radio 5 Live.

He would later join BBC Match of the Day as a co-host in 1992 before leaving the show in 2014 having covered 16 FA Cup finals, six World Cups, five European Championships and one Olympics with the BBC.

Alan Shearer (pictured)

Hansen (right) enjoyed a brilliant career with Liverpool, winning the top flight eight times.

The Scot (pictured) would retire in 1991 and embark on a career in broadcasting

Hansen (right) would work alongside Lineker (left) on BBC Match of the Day

Liverpool football club sent their best wishes to Hansen, writing on the club’s website: “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital. “.

“A defender of the utmost elegance, Hansen’s outstanding string of honors throughout his 14 years with the Reds (he arrived from Partick Thistle in 1977) included eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups”.

‘”Jockey”, as he was known to his team-mates, is in the top 10 all-time appearances for the club, having played 620 games, and the Scottish centre-back also captained Liverpool for four seasons.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to offer our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and the entire Hansen family.”