Gary Lineker brands England’s performance against Denmark “S***”, while the BBC presenter criticizes Gareth Southgate’s “inexplicable” tactics and calls Harry Kane’s comments “beyond worrying”.

Gary Lineker has launched a brutal attack on England and Gareth Southgate following their performance in the Euro 2024 draw against Denmark.

The Three Lions have been widely criticized for their performance in their second match of Euro 2024, as they shut out their opponents after going 1-0 up, conceding and struggling to take control of the game.

It was a more than sub-par performance for the pre-tournament favourites, and Southgate, after the match, admitted that his team had struggled and was finding it difficult to find a replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

However, there was no place to hide when it came to criticism from fans and pundits, as Lineker returned from his presenting role to contribute his views during the BBC’s coverage of the match on Thursday night.

speaking in The rest is football Meanwhile, on the podcast, the former England player lashed out at the nation with a brutal one-word verdict on what he thought of the performance.

“I mean, you can think of all kinds of words and insults if you want, but it was bullshit,” Lineker said. ‘Was he tactically inept? It’s really difficult to criticize Gareth Southgate because he, overall, in the role of England, he has changed the fortunes of England in many ways.

The Match of the Day presenter continued to question Southgate, asking him how he has struggled to get the best out of a team packed with talent.

Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka were withdrawn early in the game, replaced by Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen, while Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled in midfield.

“If someone says that the English team doesn’t try or doesn’t give 100 percent, that’s nonsense,” he added. ‘They are a bit lost tactically. And I’m afraid that’s coming from the manager.

‘It really is. He has to get England to play higher up the pitch, as a unit. Because, at the moment, they are not a unit.

After the match, England captain Harry Kane raised eyebrows when he suggested that England are unclear on how to put pressure on their opponents.

Kane said: ‘We are starting the games well. But when teams leave a few more players behind, we’re not quite sure how to apply pressure and who’s supposed to go.’

Lineker addressed the post-match comments on the BBC, again singling out Southgate for the reason his team is struggling without the ball.

“It comes from the manager,” he said. “And I hate to say it, but it’s not too late because England are top of the group and everything, and it can happen.” But with this, he is blessed with the players he has.

But now you have to play high. Now, high line, it must come from the manager. And Harry Kane said in the interview about him, right? We don’t really know how to do it.’

Micah Richards, also speaking on the BBC, described the comments as “concerning”, to which Lineker responded: “Beyond worrying.”

England had struggled without the ball in their last match before the tournament began, losing 1-0 to Iceland in a friendly at Wembley.

It was hoped, and in some ways expected, that the return of Jude Bellingham, who had just won the Champions League with Real Madrid, would help this, but little progress has been made.

Continuing with the press, Linker added: “What I find inexplicable, to be honest… we saw Spain play a moment ago, very high pressure, very high, they have excellent technical players, as does England.” Why don’t they play in the high press? Aren’t they trained to do that?

A number of changes have been called for, and the likes of Cole Palmer (left) and Anthony Gordon (centre) have yet to see a minute.

‘Can you do it with Harry Kane? I believe you can. As good as it is, you have to believe it, Harry. That has to come from management.’

Southgate is expected to make changes to his squad for England’s final group match against Slovenia on Tuesday, although Kane will most likely keep his place.

Cole Palmer has been asked to see some action having yet to play a minute in the tournament, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s trial in midfield is unlikely to continue.

Other options in attack include the likes of Anthony Gordon, who has also not played a minute, while there have been voices in favor of the introduction of Adam Wharton in midfield.