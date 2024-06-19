Gary Lineker appears to aim a bald ‘SAVAGE’ taunt at Frank Lampard during the BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage as social media users claim the Chelsea and England legend was ‘furious’ with the dig.

Gary Lineker appeared to take aim at Frank Lampard during the BBC’s live coverage of Euro 2024 in Germany, to the apparent anger of the Chelsea great.

Lampard, 45, was part of the broadcasting giant’s expert panel alongside Alex Scott and Thomas Frank in Germany’s 2-0 win against Hungary on Wednesday.

The BBC’s elegant studio is located directly opposite the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and situated near a fan park that screens matches during the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Lineker told spectators that footage of Germany fans frantically celebrating a goal was recorded from the nearby event space.

A large screen, however, separated the studio from the park.

Seconds earlier, Lampard had smiled after making a joke about the view from the BBC studio.

“I wish they would take that screen away so we could see all the bettors,” Lineker said. “But if they took the screen away, they wouldn’t be able to watch the game.”

Lampard then responded: “The back of our heads… who wouldn’t turn up for that?”

In a brutal and unprovoked response, Lineker attacked Lampard’s hairstyle.

—Nobody wants to see the back of your head these days, right, Frank? the host said, provoking disbelief on X, formerly Twitter. ‘That is sure.’

The smile on Lampard’s face visibly disappeared in a split second as Lineker quickly changed the subject, leading some to suggest the comment had irritated him.

Germany beat Hungary 2-0 to seal their place in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after just two games

“That’s wild,” one X user posted along with two laughing and crying emojis.

‘Smoking!!!!’ added another.

A third, meanwhile, said: “That’s a warning Gary.”

Lampard, whose last role saw him endure a poor interim spell at Chelsea, remains out of a job this summer but is reportedly a surprising contender to take charge of Burnley.

Former Clarets manager Vincent Kompany was unveiled as Bayern Munich’s shock new manager last month, leaving his role at Turf Moor vacant.

England legend Lampard’s last permanent managerial role lasted just under a year during a spell at Everton, where he recorded just 12 wins in 44 games in charge.