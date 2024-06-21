Gareth Southgate says England ‘can’t make excuses for that level of performance’ as manager refuses to blame pitch after draw with Denmark

Gareth Southgate refused to blame the pitch for England’s disappointing draw against Denmark.

On multiple occasions players slipped while Kyle Walker was forced to order new boots when the Frankfurt Arena grass was severely cut from start to finish.

But the England manager insisted other reasons were responsible for what was a very disappointing outing.

“We can’t make any excuses for the level of performance,” Southgate said. “We have to accept responsibility.”

With the roof closed and storms forecast, the field was watered before the start of the game.

Fans complained about the state of the pitch during England’s Euro 2024 clash against Denmark.

And that move seemed to backfire, with those watching in the stadium and on television quick to criticize. “It’s being cut everywhere,” said BBC expert Alan Shearer.

Southgate added that England were aware there could be problems. “We noticed this launch was cut the other day,” he said.

“What I would say is that I have been a defender and when you play on a field like that you get nervous.”

There were concerns that Walker may have suffered an ankle injury, but he was able to continue.

“You are not very sure of your position and a slip could cost the team, but as I said, we have to look beyond that to find the reasons for our performance.”

UEFA said on Thursday evening that they were waiting to hear from their specialists in the field.