Gareth Southgate reveals the two areas where England fell short in dismal draw with Denmark… as the Three Lions boss takes the blame and insists the players are “giving absolutely everything” before suggesting they could import “too much.”

Gareth Southgate took the blame for England’s dismal performance as they were booed after their Euro 2024 draw against Denmark on Thursday night.

Prince William, who attended the match, spoke to the players in the dressing room after the final whistle as Southgate’s team put in their latest sub-par performance here in Germany.

After taking the lead through Harry Kane, England were dominated for much of the match, while Denmark equalized through Morten Hjulmand.

England’s players were booed by their own fans and Southgate accepted responsibility for his team’s dismal performance.

‘The team didn’t work today. That is my responsibility, I am in control of that,’ he stated.

Prince William spoke to the England players after the match as they reached agreement on the draw.

‘I have to find solutions to that. The players are giving absolutely everything they have, if anything they show that they care too much and it is up to me to find better solutions than we have shown.

“We have to accept that, talking about today, we didn’t press the ball hard enough and we kept conceding possession for too little money and when you do those two things it’s difficult to have control.”

“This led to an anxious performance the longer the game went on and we understand it has to be better if we are to progress to the stages of the tournament that everyone expects.

“We’re coming up a little bit short and ultimately that’s my responsibility, I’m the coach.” To achieve extraordinary things you have to go through some difficult times.

‘The challenge is to do something that has never been done before, so it couldn’t be bigger.

‘We know we have had a lot of problems, but we are where we are now and we have to find the best way forward. “I have to lead the group in the right way, make smart decisions and be better without the ball so I don’t have to defend during periods of the game like right now.”

On the boos, Southgate said: “I think we have to accept that this is the environment we are in, we are in the environment of winning on the biggest stage and if we don’t reach the level we have to accept whatever comes our way. “.

“We need the fans, they have been brilliant in the stadiums and I can understand their frustration with the way we played, but these guys don’t lack effort.

Southgate took the blame for the performance after the crowd booed the team.

‘We have to find a better way of playing and more quality. I don’t think anyone will look at them and say we don’t care.’

Southgate has indicated he is willing to make the changes for Tuesday’s game against Slovenia.

‘We need to look clearly. We are disappointed with the level of the two performances we have had.

‘We have to look at that in depth and find some solutions to address the problems we have and over the next few days we will spend a lot of time doing that. We know that the level has to be higher and can be higher.

“Perhaps most importantly, we have to accept the environment around us.”