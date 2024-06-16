Gareth Southgate reveals he will call Luke Shaw late and reveals all England players trained ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate has offered a positive update on his fitness ahead of England’s Euro 2024 opener.

England face Serbia as they look to start their campaign with a victory over their Group C rivals at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s clash, Southgate revealed that all his players have been able to train with the group.

‘Everyone is available. We have a decision on whether it is possible to use Luke (Shaw) from the bench or not. But today everyone has trained and is available.”

The question of Shaw’s inclusion has hung over England since Southate’s final 26-man squad was announced earlier this month.

Shaw, the only naturally left-footed defender in England’s camp, has long been an integral part of Southgate’s England, scoring in their agonizing defeat in the Euro 2020 final three years ago.

However, the Manchester United star suffered a hamstring injury in the club’s victory over Luton at Kenilworth Road in February and has not played a competitive match since.

In Shaw’s absence, Kieran Trippier is expected to star at left-back, with the Newcastle star having already deputized in that position for England.