Gareth Southgate bizarrely claims England are struggling to replace Kalvin Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold starting in midfield is an ‘EXPERIMENT’ as the Three Lions’ struggles continue.

Gareth Southgate admitted England are struggling to replace Kalvin Phillips, seven months after his last international match.

He claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold is being used in an “experiment” to fill a Phillips-shaped hole with Euro 2024 still two games away.

His revelation came after England’s lackluster 1-1 draw with Denmark in which Alexander-Arnold was again replaced by Connor Gallagher, despite learning the midfield trade during a year under Southgate.

When asked about Alexander-Arnold, Southgate said: “He’s had a few moments where he’s delivered what we thought he would do.”

“We know it’s an experiment and we don’t have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips, but we’re trying a few different things and at the moment it’s not flowing the way we’d like, that’s for sure.”

Phillips’ last international cap for England was in November last year, when the Three Lions earned a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia in Euro qualifying.

The midfielder had a disappointing loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season after starting just two games for Manchester City in the first few months.

Southgate had been perceived by some as too loyal to a star who had struggled for playing time, partly due to injury, after joining Man City from Leeds for £45m in July 2022.

Between September and November 2023, he made as many appearances for England as there were Premier League games in the first half of the season: four.

It’s no surprise to learn that Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield is an experiment; After all, his usual position at Liverpool throughout his career has been right-back.

However, it is shocking to know that England are only trying because they have not been able to replace Phillips.

Asked before the tournament if he thinks Alexander-Arnold is ready to start alongside Declan Rice, Southgate told ITV Sport: “We think so.” We believe he can offer something we don’t have and give the team a different dimension. He’s been really diligent in understanding the role.

“He has as good a passing range as anyone in world football. He has been very keen to learn and understand all aspects of the game in that role.

Alexander-Arnold started both Euro 2024 games in midfield, but was substituted twice

The England coach has been teaching Alexander-Arnold to play in this position for a year

‘I have enjoyed working with him on that project over the last 12 months. His mentality and attitude towards this has been absolutely first class.’

England are already facing increased scrutiny following their 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Harry Kane might have thought he had shaken off the vultures when he opened the scoring in the first half, but England’s lead only lasted 16 minutes and BBC Sport’s pundits were not as lenient in their assessment of the striker or the team.

Presenter Gary Lineker said: “Harry Kane needs to do much better.” His movement was minimal and he didn’t seem to lag behind. Even when he comes up short, he comes up short, lethargic and slow.

At half-time, Micah Richards even asked for Kane to be replaced by Ollie Watkins, which he eventually did.

Richards said: “When we transition, Kane is so deep there’s no way out.” In the second part we have to make changes. Watkins needs to come out and stretch this game. At the moment, it’s too easy for Denmark.”