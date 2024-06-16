Gardening guru Monty Don, 68, finally caves in and plants grass after years of resistance… so his grandchildren can “carry up and down” his Long Walk without hitting the plants.

For years, gardening guru Monty Don has resisted having a lawn at his home in Longmeadow, Herefordshire.

The 68-year-old has preferred to focus on vegetables and flowers rather than grass, and has long let any vegetables he can grow in his garden benefit wildlife.

But Don finally gave in after watching his three grandchildren play outside, laying a sod in an area known as Long Walk.

He said: ‘We’ve had a really difficult winter and spring with the Long Walk because we used to have an avenue of clipped boxwood cones, but last year the boxwood suffered terribly from boxwood blight. So we cleared all the space.

He added: ‘And the aim of the Long Walk from day one has been that it is a peaceful, green space, dividing the Cottage Garden on one side and the Jewel Garden on the other.

‘I want to keep that feeling of the gap between two busy gardens. And after many discussions we have decided to make grass.’

Don, who shares his Tudor home in the village of Ivington, near Leominster, with his wife of 40 years, Sarah, told BBC2’s Gardeners’ World programme: ‘For many years we haven’t really had a lawn here in Longmeadow.

“But the other day I was watching my grandkids play and I realized what was wonderful was watching them charge up and down…just feeling calm because they didn’t have to hit the plants or stay away from it or not do it at all.” that.’

Their grandchildren are George, five, Daisy, three, and a third grandchild who was born in August last year.

Don, who replaced Alan Titchmarsh as main presenter of Gardeners’ World in 2003, said he was sowing grass (which includes ryegrass) at 30 grams per square metre.

He said the seed mix he’s using includes “a deterrent” that tastes salty to birds, so they won’t be tempted to eat it.

Last year, the father of three said he didn’t like the type of mowed grass children play on.

At the time he told Radio Times: “Letting grass grow, which is, after all, a fairly passive thing, is probably the most effective thing you can do in any garden of any size to encourage insect life, especially insects. little ones”. mammals, invertebrates and reptiles.’

The horticulturist also said there was no need to keep the grass “striped and clean”, suggesting it was just a “concern”.

He added: “Mowing grass burns a lot of fossil fuels, makes a disgusting noise and is the most harmful thing you can do to wildlife.”

Grandpa hugs: Monty Don pictured with his granddaughter Daisy, now three years old

Little Green Fingers: George, Don’s five-year-old grandson

…but will it test the ‘dead cover’ trend?

It may seem like a lot of sticks that you could ask the council to take.

But ‘dead hedges’ (dead wood turned into an ornamental screen) help cultivate wildlife and are a must for an elegant garden, says the Royal Horticultural Society.

The charity, along with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, recommends gardeners install a dead hedge, and the RHS adopted a great example by designer Sam Southgate in its Wisley garden in Surrey.

Southgate, whose ‘The Nest’ took six months to build, said the benefits include wind protection and privacy screening.

He said: “It shouldn’t be called a dead hedge.” It is a hedge that gives life. Take your garden to the next level for wildlife.’

The RSPB said dead hedges “work much better for wildlife” than a fence, providing homes for robins, sandpipers and wrens, while frogs have been found living in the Wisley hedge.