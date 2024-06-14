Gambling Commission contacts Rishi Sunak over investigation into aide Crag Williams’ £100 bet on July election

The Gambling Commission has contacted Rishi Sunak in relation to an official investigation into an election bet carried out by one of his close associates.

The Prime Minister is understood to have received a letter from the regulator about a £100 bet placed by Craig Williams, his parliamentary private secretary.

The bet that the elections would take place in July was made on May 19. Sunak announced July 4 as election day on May 22.

Last night Sunak refused to say whether Williams, the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, was among those who knew the election date before it was publicly announced.

Using confidential information for the purpose of obtaining an unfair advantage in betting may constitute an offense of cheating under section 42 of the Gambling Act.

David Cameron today lashed out at “fool” Tory MP Craig Williams as Rishi Sunak’s aide faced conviction for placing a £100 bet on election day.

Mr Williams has not disputed claims that he placed £100 on Ladbrokes from Montgomeryshire on May 19 which would have earned him £500.

Yesterday he told the BBC: "I clearly made a huge error of judgement, that's for sure, and I apologize."

The Lib Dems called for a Cabinet Office inquiry to investigate what Williams knew at the time of his bet, and for the inquiry to have access to any communications between Sunak and his No 10 staff.

Talking to announcers in the G7 summit in Puglia, the Prime Minister said last night: “This is very disappointing news and you will have seen Craig Williams say it was a huge error of judgement.”

Asked if Williams knew the July 4 date when he made his bet, Sunak said: “Given the nature of the investigation, which is confidential and independent, it would not be right for me to comment while the investigation is ongoing.”