Fused Star! The key Commons seats where just a handful of votes in favor of Nigel Farage’s reform would give Labor a ‘supermajority’

The rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party threatens to turn an already healthy Labor Party majority into the annihilation of the Conservative Party.

Last week’s seismic YouGov poll, which put Reform ahead of the Conservatives for the first time, was the so-called “crossover” moment that Rishi Sunak had feared.

Senior Conservatives, led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, are now openly expressing a once private fear: that Farage’s candidates will split the right-wing vote so seriously that “socialist” Sir Keir Starmer will gain a supermajority that will give him a “blank” vote. check’ in Downing Street.

When the election was called, there were 357 Conservative MPs in the House of Commons. This figure is likely to fall to 200 – at best – on July 4, but could fall to 100 or even lower if Reform continues its rise, meaning Starmer would comfortably overtake Tony Blair’s 179-seat majority. in 1997.

Chart showing all seats at risk of a Labor "supermajority"

Conservative strategists hope to avoid a Starmer supermajority by persuading voters to back the Conservatives in seats where the combined Conservative and Reform vote is larger than Labour’s, but where Starmer’s candidate would slip through the middle if the vote remains divided.

It only needs a five per cent shift from Reform to Conservative in tough constituencies to reduce Labour’s projected majority from 228 to 132 seats.

The Mail on Sunday has analyzed the 40 seats where a pro-reform vote is most likely to allow Labor to win the constituency.

At the top of the list are Chatham and Aylesford, Kent, where Dame Tracey Crouch will step down as a Conservative MP.

Despite a Conservative majority of 18,540 in 2019, the most recent local polls put Labor ahead, albeit by only 0.1 per cent.

Therefore, it would only take a handful of voters to switch from Reform candidate Thomas Mallon to Conservative candidate Nathan Gamester for the Conservatives to take the seat.

First in line for a Labor supermajority are Chatham and Aylesford in Kent, where Dame Tracey Crouch is resigning as a Conservative MP.

Labor leader Keir Starmer during the election campaign. Local polls show Reform polling at 14 per cent, highlighting how handily the two right-wing parties would beat Labor if they joined forces.

Farage’s former party, Ukip, performed well in the seat, winning 19.9 percent of the vote in the 2015 election. Almost two-thirds of voters voted in favor of Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

Second on the list of seats where a pro-reform vote is likely to allow Labor entry is the previously safe Conservative constituency of Mid Bedfordshire, which lost to Starmer last October in a by-election triggered by the resignation of former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. Their majority of 24,664 became a victory of 1,192 votes for Labour.

The latest polls put Starmer’s party ahead of the Conservatives by 0.3 per cent; However, an estimated 12 percent of voters plan to support the reform.

Former Theresa May adviser Nick Timothy defends a 23,194-vote majority won by former Health Secretary Matt Hancock in West Suffolk, but constituency polls by YouGov give Labor a 0.4 per cent lead there .

But if the 14 per cent of local voters who plan to back Reform’s David Bull backed the Conservatives, Timothy would win with a comfortable majority.

Even in the 40th constituency on our list, North Somerset, Conservative candidate Liam Fox will bemoan the role played by Farage’s candidate Alexander Kokkinoftas. Labor is ahead in the seat with 5.2 per cent, according to YouGov, but support for Reform is at 9.7 per cent, more than enough to hand it back to former Defense Secretary Fox.

The latest YouGov poll found Labor received the support of 38 per cent of voters ahead of the July 4 general election, while the Conservatives had the support of 18 per cent.

Boris Johnson yesterday warned against the “Starmergeddon” of a Labor super-majority, saying he feared that “the people of this country are going to send to Westminster such a wave of finger-twisting, flag-waving Palestinian Corbynites… that the party ruler will have to occupy both sides of the House of Commons. He wrote in his Daily Mail column: ‘According to current predictions, the Labor Party will have 461 MPs, the Conservatives will have 80 and the overall majority for Keir Starmer will be 292.

‘Yes, it won’t just be a bigger majority than Blair or Thatcher. Labour’s next majority, if these polls are correct, will be as big as Blair and Thatcher’s majority COMBINED.’

The former Prime Minister added: ‘We must face reality. Whatever the polls say about increasing reforms, there is only one way to stop a Starmer government, or reduce the size of a Starmer majority, and that is to vote Conservative.

‘Neither the liberals nor the reformists have the remotest possibility of forming the opposition, neither in Parliament, nor on the basis of the absolute majority system. Under that system, general elections are a bit like taking a very long bath: the water gently splashes from left to right and vice versa.

“But if these figures are correct, the wave will be so large that it will sweep to the end of the bath in a cataclysm.”