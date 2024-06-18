Fury over sea of ​​abandoned tents, camping chairs and rubbish left behind by thousands of revelers after muddy Download Festival

A sea of ​​abandoned tents, camping chairs and rubbish covered Donington Park yesterday as thousands of revelers left the Download Festival.

Fields that had turned into a mud bath over the weekend looked like an apocalyptic wasteland on Monday with hundreds of empty tents scattered across the Leicestershire landscape.

One festival-goer described it as “the saddest show I saw at Download this year” and declared, “There’s no excuse.”

Video footage taken inside the festival’s makeshift walls showed huge colorful tents flapping in the breeze and piles of trash littered on the ground and on the central path.

Empty cans and bottles are strewn on the ground alongside plastic bags, and the camps are said to have been “abandoned in the night”.

The camping chairs and inflatable mattresses once used by drunken rock fans are also long gone.

The killing has sparked anger and revelers have been told that if they “don’t want to get their shit together, they shouldn’t go.”

The video was posted on Facebook and one person tries to excuse the behavior by blaming the festivals for not having parking closer to the campsites.

One commenter was annoyed when I responded: “It’s no surprise how far it is from the parking lot to the campsite.” “This is just a poor attempt to excuse selfish, shitty behavior.”

Another called for tents to be stamped with a ticket number so that fines could be issued to anyone who left them behind.

A third blamed “the entitled generation,” while a fourth simply said: “People suck.”

Download Festival warns rock fans on its website to only bring what they can take home as most of the abandoned shops are being burnt rather than going to charities as organizers say “it is impossible recycle or reuse them all.

A message under a “it’s not that hard” subheading reads: “Take your tent home, it’s that simple.” Make it easier on yourself and the environment, invest in a tent that you can use for many years and, once you’ve used it, take it HOME!’

The bracelets are even decorated with a reminder to “take the store home.”

It comes after rock fans at Download Festival were left furious and very muddy after being forced to party in ‘ankle-deep mud’.

Torrential rains turned the Download Festival into a mud bath that not even the musicians could ignore

A brave man was even caught on video rolling in the mud making a clay angel.

It follows fans taking to social media to express their anger at weather conditions that had turned the site into a swampy field as people were forced to party in “ankle-deep mud”, with one person calling the mud a “serious health hazard.” ‘.

The dirty fields even caught the attention of some of the bands performing at the Rock music festival.

In a video shared online, American heavy metal band Pantera shared a video of the crowd, showing some visibly muddy fans surfing.

They captioned the video: ‘We had a great time today at Download! Here’s a glimpse of our performance. I hope you had fun in the mud.’

Most of the fans tried to take advantage of the bad weather and put on a brave face while hugging the mud. Festival goers have been photographed covered in dirt but smiling as they enjoy the live music.

A man was photographed with mud all over his face and arms. While another brave man was even filmed rolling in the mud making a mud angel.

Around 75,000 people attended the festival this weekend. Download’s lineup included Fall Out Boy, Queens of the Stone Age and Busted.