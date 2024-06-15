Fury grows against London police who brutally rammed a runaway calf with their patrol car: Home Secretary slams ‘unnecessarily harsh’ move and demands investigation as Chris Packham leads calls for prosecution

Fury is growing against London police officers who brutally rammed an escaping calf using their car, with James Cleverly attacking the “unnecessarily harsh” cops.

The gruesome clip shows the car crashing into the animal after it escaped from its enclosure and ran through the streets of Staines-upon-Thames, west London, last night.

After being knocked to the ground, the bovine struggles to get back on its feet before the same car accelerates and hits it again.

Today, the Home Secretary criticized X for the police’s behaviour, saying: ‘I can’t think of any reasonable need for this action.

‘I have asked for a full and urgent explanation of this. It seems like an unnecessarily heavy hand.’

A police vehicle was caught last night ramming a cow in the middle of the street after escaping from its enclosure

The animal was captured standing up before the vehicle slammed it into the ground again. Surrey Police said the cow was ‘in danger’

I can’t think of any reasonable need for this action. I have asked for a full and urgent explanation of this. It seems to be unnecessarily harsh. https://t.co/FsNnA9iQ2R – James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) June 15, 2024

The Minister of the Interior today criticized the behavior of the agents in X

Wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham was also among those to condemn the “brutal” actions of police, who said they had been left with no choice but to shoot down the animal after it posed a risk to the public.

He wrote: ‘I don’t know where to start with this. But it is surely illegal and should be investigated and prosecuted.

‘What kind of monster attacks a calf? Twice?’

Radio and television presenter Jeremy Vine joined the dissenting voices on social media and shared the horrifying clip with his followers.

He said: ‘Apologies if this surprised you, but I was surprised too.’

“Thankfully we now have Chris Packham involved.”

Actor James Dreyfus decided not to share the footage, but expressed anger at how officers had treated the “terrified cow.”

Posted: I’m not going to repost the absolutely horrible video taken of these bitches running over a terrified cow that ran away. Not even once. Not twice. But THREE times.

Chris Packham condemned the police for ramming a cow that was running loose in the street, adding that the officers should be “investigated and prosecuted”.

Presenter Jeremy Vine took to social media to give his opinion on the horrific incident.

Adrian Hilton joined the dissident voices on X, formerly Twitter

‘He backed up each time and then drove at full speed and the injured animal ended up under the wheels of the car.

‘Fuck you @SurreyPolice.’

Meanwhile, author Adrian Hilton called for the officers involved to be prosecuted.

He posted: ‘I hope @RSPCA_official opens an investigation into this, which is heartbreaking to see and absolutely deplorable.

‘I see no reason for this action: cows can be cornered by people. I have done.’

Online users were quick to condemn the force’s apparent “brutality” and criticized it for not acting more humanely.

One said: ‘Actually, this could have been done safely. There is no need to be so brutal. What a joke.’

“This is embarrassing, I can’t believe what I just saw.”

The cow was loose at around 8.55pm on Friday night in Staines-upon-Thames, causing disruption to traffic in the local area. Police said they had received several reports that she ran over members of the public and damaged a car.

Surrey Police said officers had tried unsuccessfully for hours to safely capture the cow, after which the decision was made to use the police car to prevent it from escaping.

The force said it would refer it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to the incident.

He added that the cow had since been taken to a vet and was receiving ongoing treatment after suffering “a big cut” on its leg.

Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said: “I know this has caused distress and I would like to thank the community for their concern.”

‘The decision to use the police car was made after other methods of stopping the cow had failed. “There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is to ensure the safety of the public.”

Surrey Police said in a statement that officers turned to the police car to stop the cow after other, less drastic methods failed. The force will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Online users called the force’s actions brutal and “a joke,” adding that the cow could have been captured and removed safely.

Another responded that the incident was “embarrassing” and said they “can’t believe what I just saw.”

In an earlier statement released on Friday night, the force said the animal became “increasingly distressed” as it was taken to safety. The cow was moved to a local park where she was waiting for a veterinarian.

Chief Inspector Adam Tatton said: “We know this has caused some distress within the local community this afternoon, and I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to identify the owners and ensure the cow is seen as quickly as possible. by a veterinarian

‘Our priority when responding to any incident is first and foremost the safety of the public. I would like to thank the community for their understanding tonight and ask that they stay away from the park while officers are on scene.’

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This is disturbing and distressing to see.”

“We will urgently contact the police to understand the circumstances of what happened.”