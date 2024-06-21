Fury as Nigel Farage blames West for Ukraine war: incredible moment Reform leader tells BBC Nato and EU ‘provoked Vladimir Putin’s invasion’ with ‘eastward expansion’ – and admits he admires to the russian president

Nigel Farage faced fury tonight when he suggested the West was to blame for Russia invading Ukraine.

The UK’s reformist leader made the extraordinary claim that NATO and the EU “provoked” Vladimir Putin in an interview for the BBC’s Panorama election specials.

Questioned by host Nick Robinson, Farage insisted the eastward “expansion” of the Western alliance and political bloc had “given a reason” for the Russian president to attack.

Farage also spoke of his “admiration” for Putin as a “political operative”, while boasting that he was not “echoing” his propaganda and stressing that he “didn’t like him as a person”.

The dramatic intervention was condemned by senior military officials, who accused the former MEP of “playing directly into Putin’s hands.” Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he was expressing “sympathy” for a dictator who “deployed nerve agents on the streets of Britain.”

The stance creates a clear divide between Farage’s party and the Conservatives over the conflict and how to handle the growing threat from states such as Russia and China.

Rishi Sunak, who is fighting to stop insurgents splitting the right-wing vote on July 4 and gifting Keir Starmer the keys to No 10, recently helped negotiate a new £39bn international package boosting Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russian aggression.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss also unconditionally supported Volodymyr Zelensky with weapons and other aid.

Farage claimed earlier this month that Ukraine will eventually have to seek a peace deal with Russia, but his latest comments on Panorama, which will be broadcast in full this afternoon at 7pm, go further.

Rishi Sunak recently helped negotiate a new £39bn international package to help Ukraine fight invading Russian forces (pictured with Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 last week)

Vladimir Putin (pictured during a visit to Vietnam this week) launched a renewed offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

In the Panorama interview, Robinson questioned Farage saying that in February 2022, when the last intense phase of the invasion began, he posted on social media that “it was a consequence of the expansion of the EU and NATO.”

Mr Farage responded: “I stood in the European Parliament in 2014 and said, and I quote, ‘there will be a war in Ukraine.’

‘Why I say that? It was obvious to me that the ever eastward expansion of NATO and the European Union was giving this man a reason for the Russian people to say, “They’re coming for us again” and to go to the war.

Asked if he stood by that assessment, Farage said “we caused this war.”

“It’s… you know, of course it’s his fault, he’s used what we’ve done as an excuse,” he said.

Pressed again on whether he believed the West had “provoked” the invasion, Mr Farage said: “Yes, and very interestingly, again, 10 years ago, when I predicted this – by the way, I’m the only person in British politics.” . that predicted what would happen and of course everyone said I was an outcast for daring to suggest it.

He added: “My judgment has been far ahead of everyone else’s in understanding this.”

Farage denied he was “echoing” Putin’s rhetoric about Russia being threatened by the West, saying he had “been saying this since the 1990s, since then, before the war.”

Former army intelligence officer Colonel Philip Ingram called Farage a danger to UK security.

Ingram, a respected commentator on the conflict in Ukraine, told the Mail: “The West in no way provoked Russia to attack Ukraine and suggest that directly favors Putin.”

Putin will smile to himself as he sees his job being done. Farage is a convenient mouthpiece for misinformation and a danger to our security with views like that.

‘Farage’s comments make the world a more dangerous place while helping Putin. We must firmly defend sovereign nations.”

Wallace told the Mail that Farage had once again revealed his inclination to align himself with Russian interests.

He said: ‘Farage constantly lectures everyone about sovereignty but is happy to placate a dictator.

‘Too often shows an unhealthy relationship with Kremlin talking points.

‘Farage refuses to see Putin as he is. How can Farage express sympathy or admiration for a man who deployed nerve agents on the streets of Britain?

“It’s more Chamberlain than Churchill.”

As Reform outlined its defense plans earlier this month, it said negotiations with the Kremlin – which could lead to the partition of Ukraine – were inevitable.

Asked if Reform supported the idea of ​​continuing to fund Ukraine’s efforts, Farage said: “We would continue to send them money, but I think it is necessary to tell both sides that at some point wars end in negotiations or in catastrophe, and this seems that this situation will continue for many, many, many years, and at a horrendous cost of living.

‘At some point there has to be face-to-face conversations.

“I’m not suggesting it happens quickly, but at some point that’s what we’d like to see.”

Asked if that would mean Ukraine would have to give up land, he did not seem to rule it out, adding: “The tough negotiation has to be about Crimea.” “It’s clear it’s going to be very hard.”

Farage predicted that if Donald Trump were re-elected US president this year, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky could soon be forced to sit at the table with Vladimir Putin.

