Fury after police ram terrified runaway cow with their patrol car down a London street; police were forced to turn to the watchdog amid a backlash and the Home Secretary demanded an explanation for the “heavy-handed” incident.

Police are facing fury after officers rammed a terrified cow with their patrol car, while their force referred to a guard dog after demanding an explanation.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has been among critics of the “heavy-handed” approach taken by Surrey Police against a frightened calf in the middle of the road in Staines-upon-Thames.

Witness Kai Bennetts, 22, said he was “disgusted” to see police charge the animal, saying it was left with an “open cut” and “a bunch of scratches where the skin had come off” from being thrown several times. meters through the water. street.

Reports suggested the animal was hit near Bedfonts Lake Country Park in Hounslow, west London, while there was previously a herd of cattle about three miles away at Saint Dunstan’s Meadow in Feltham.

Surrey Police has now announced that its Professional Standards Department has been informed and will voluntarily refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation.

Calls have been made for the ‘monsters’ who charged the calf to be fired after new video showed the bovine calmly wandering down the street before officers swooped in and said they had to take the animal down to keep the public safe. .

Bennetts said that after the first hit, the cow “tried to get back up, and then they (police) pushed her back and blocked her by the neck and the upper half of her body, so she couldn’t get up.” – adding: “Inhuman is all I can say.”

Shocking footage shows police brutally beating the calf twice after it escaped from its enclosure as a member of the public nearby shouts: “Why are you doing that?”

Cleverly, wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham and Deborah Meaden were among those to condemn the “brutal” actions of the police.

Another witness, Adrian Pearson, told bbc: ‘I think it could have been handled better. It’s pretty extreme the way the police handled it.

“I think it could have been handled much more humanely. I think it was quite distressing for everyone.”

Surrey Police have now said in a statement: “The cow was loose throughout the night on several main roads and during that time we received numerous calls from the public reporting that a car was damaged and hitting members of the public.”

‘In light of these reports, officers were extremely concerned for the safety of the public and over a period of several hours tried various options to safely capture the cow.

‘Unfortunately they were unsuccessful and the decision was made to arrest him with a police car. This matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course.’

The cow has now been moved to a “nearby farm”, where the owner was located and a vet assessed the animal’s injuries, described as “a large cut on the legs”.

Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said: “I know this has caused distress and I would like to thank the community for their concern.”

‘The decision to use the police car was made after other methods of stopping the cow had failed.

‘There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is to ensure the safety of the public.

‘I know that videos of this incident are circulating, which the public may find distressing. “I would request that these videos be sent directly to us to assist with our investigation.”

Critics included Mr Packham, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘I don’t know where to start with this. But it is surely illegal and should be investigated and prosecuted. What kind of monster attacks a calf? Twice?’

Cleverly also called for a “full and urgent explanation” of why officers appeared to use a police car to hit an escaped cow, saying the police action seemed “unnecessarily harsh.”

The RSPCA described the footage as “disturbing and distressing” and said the “police action appears disproportionate to the situation”.

Dragons’ Den judge Ms Meaden also took to “They decide to hit her with a vehicle.” her only option….let’s go!!

“I know it’s not all police, but seriously… this really must have serious consequences.”

The calf looked curious as it walked toward Kai Bennetts, who said police charging the animal twice was “inhumane.”

Surrey Police said in a statement that officers turned to the police car to stop the cow after other, less drastic methods failed. The force will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Actor James Dreyfus decided not to share the footage, but expressed anger at how officers had treated the “terrified cow.”

He posted: ‘I’m not going to repost the absolutely horrific video taken of these bitches running over a terrified cow that ran away. Not even once. Not twice. But THREE times.

‘He backed up each time and then drove at full speed and the injured animal ended up under the wheels of the car. Screw you @SurreyPolice.’

Author Adrian Hilton also called for the officers involved to be prosecuted, writing: “I hope @RSPCA_official opens an investigation into this which is heartbreaking to see and absolutely deplorable.”

‘I see no reason for this action: cows can be cornered by people. I have done.’

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These are disturbing and distressing images.

‘As soon as we found out, we urgently contacted the police to establish the background and find out what happened to the calf. We are pleased to know that the calf survived and is receiving veterinary care.

‘Surrey Police has referred to its own professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We support this as the action seems disproportionate to the situation.

‘We will be happy to assist in any investigation that is carried out. All animals should be treated with respect. Together we can create a better world for all animals.’

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Surrey Police have notified us of this incident and a referral will be made in due course.

“When we receive it we will conduct an assessment to determine what additional measures we need to take.”

In an earlier statement released on Friday night, Surrey Police said the animal became “increasingly distressed” as it was taken to safety. The cow was moved to a local park where she was waiting for a veterinarian.

Chief Inspector Adam Tatton said: “Our priority when responding to any incident is, first and foremost, the safety of the public.

“I would like to thank the community for their understanding tonight and ask them to stay away from the park while officers are on scene.”