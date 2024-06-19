Furtive moment: a fan removes the medal from the Colombian soccer player’s neck while he was celebrating winning the championship.

An overly jubilant fan ruined the celebratory atmosphere after his favorite team Atlético Bucaramanga’s Colombian Primera A league championship by snatching a medal from a player.

Images show Atlético Bucaramanga defender Carlos Henao surrounded by fans on Sunday at the Américo Montanini stadium, a night after the team won its first title in its 75-year history.

A fan identified as Juan Luna approaches Henao to congratulate him and then walks away. He waits a few seconds while other fans join in posing for photographs and takes advantage of the fact that Henao is about to do an interview with Win Sports and supposedly releases the tape behind Henao’s back.

Afterwards, Henao notices that the medal is missing and looks at the ground as Luna supposedly places it in his pocket.

Luna boldly posed with the medal in a photo that was shared on social media at the same time the video went viral.

Sebastián Luna boldly posed with the medal he allegedly took from the neck of Atlético Bucaramanga defender Carlos Henao during a celebration on Sunday, a night the club won the Primera A soccer championship. The medal was presented by the mayor’s office to commemorate the club’s first title in the team’s 75-year history.

Sebastián Luna saw that Carlos Henao was distracted by fans who were congratulating him while he was preparing to do an interview with a sports media when he supposedly dropped the ribbon holding the commemorative medal.

His mother, Carmenza Rodríguez, a long-time Bucaramanga fan, felt embarrassed by his alleged actions and alerted the police three hours after the incident.

He recovered the medal, which the mayor’s office gave to the winning club and handed it over to local authorities on Monday morning.

Luna, who was arrested, took to Facebook to post a defiant message, claiming he had committed no crime.

‘Steal? I work day by day and I pursue it everywhere,’ she wrote.

‘Thank God I have even helped a little or a lot of people, that’s why I’m doing well in life. Anyone who knows me knows it.

“The apologies are for my friends, my group of followers (of the team), my club and my family.”

Sebastián Luna is escorted by authorities in Bucaramanga, Colombia, after his mother alerted the police that she was in possession of the medal she had allegedly stolen from Atlético Bucaramanga defender Carlos Henao.

The mayor’s office of the Colombian city of Bucaramanga gave each member of Atlético Bucaramanga a special medial to celebrate the club’s first soccer title.

The medal was returned to Henao, who compared Luna to Judas, in an interview with Blu Radio.

“First, telling me I was the best and then he took the medal from me,” Henao said.

‘I realized it when I lost the weight on my chest. He came out of nowhere and was very fast. So it was like waiting until you had it in your hands again.

Luna’s fan club, Southern Leopard Fortress, has since issued a statement condemning her alleged behavior.

“Our fan club is not and will never be complicit in these types of actions,” he said. ‘The person who committed said action personally AND DOES NOT REPRESENT the values ​​and virtues of our group.’