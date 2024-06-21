Furious parents are demanding an investigation into the school ski trip from hell in which 70 British children fell ill from vomiting in an Italian hotel, including a 13-year-old boy who lost a stone in just five days.

The parents of a teenager whose idyllic school ski holiday in the Italian Alps turned into a nightmare after he and his classmates suffered a violent gastric illness have asked lawyers to investigate the ski company.

Nicholas Brunozzi, whose son Valentino was among the 70 students and nine teachers who reportedly fell ill with a brutal stomach virus during the spring trip to the four-star Hotel Piandineve in Passo del Tonale, is one of several disgruntled adults demanding answers for the terrible experience they have suffered. the children endured.

The week-long holiday from March 30 to April 5 was booked through tour operator Skibound and was the first alpine holiday for many members of the group.

But Valentino, 13, and several of his classmates spent 48 hours confined to their hotel rooms suffering severe stomach cramps and constant vomiting just two days after arriving at the hotel.

Despite his parents’ pleas to take Valentino to a doctor, the teenager was not seen by a medical professional until his return home when Nicholas, 57, took him to see a GP in Gainsborough several days after.

By that time, he had lost more than a kilo of weight, while another student was rushed to Brescia hospital after his condition worsened.

Nicholas appears with his son Valentino in an undated image.

Valentino, 13, and several of his classmates spent 48 hours confined to their hotel rooms suffering severe stomach cramps and constant vomiting just two days after arriving at the hotel.

Nicholas and two other families have commissioned international serious injury attorneys from the Irwin Mitchell Law Firm to investigate and get answers about how their children became ill.

Legal experts are now investigating whether the tour operator could have done more to prevent the illnesses and provide more timely access to medical treatment.

Upon returning home, Valentino told his parents a series of things that left them very worried about where the party had ended up.

He said he witnessed some cases where food was thrown on the floor and staff returned it to sell later, while chicken appeared to be undercooked.

There were also reports that staff told guests that tap water was safe to drink, only to later change their minds and order them to buy bottled water.

Nicholas said: “We thought we would send our son on the adventure of a lifetime, to have experiences he would never forget, but we never imagined this would be the result.”

“For so many people to get sick and for a student to be taken to the hospital is extremely worrying. I know I want answers and I think many of the parents and certainly the teachers themselves would also like to have answers about what happened.

‘Valentino has lost a lot of weight and has come back as a shadow of the young man who went on a skiing holiday at school.

‘We have also heard that another school before us had a similar experience to our children and that the hotel had sick guests for three weeks before our children arrived. If the tour operator knew there was a problem, the trip should have been canceled or postponed.

‘We are just relieved that our children are home. It seems like this could have been much worse. I just hope that by speaking out, other children or parents will not have to face a similar situation in the future.”

Valentino had been looking forward to the school ski trip for some time, seeing it as an opportunity to go on vacation with friends and improve his skiing skills.

But on April 1, Valentino and more than 70 other students and teachers became seriously ill.

A doctor from Brescia was called to inspect some of the victims at the hotel, but only saw a handful of those affected. A second doctor was later called to administer some treatment, but many students, including Valentino, were reportedly not treated.

Valentino was still ill on his return to the UK on April 5 and his parents were so shocked by his appearance that they took him to see his GP.

He still couldn’t keep food down and had lost more than a stone in weight.

On April 1, Valentino and more than 70 students and teachers fell seriously ill.

The children were on a school trip to the Italian Alps.

It was two weeks before he started to feel better, but his parents say he is still not the same.

Another concerned mother said her son informed her that when someone was sick in the dining room, the staff cleaned but did not remove any of the diners and encouraged them to continue eating.

There were also allegedly “old” vomit stains on the walls of one of the rooms assigned to students that was only cleaned when reported to hotel staff.

Nadhia Akthar, a specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the disgruntled parents, said: ‘The details we have heard from parents and pupils about this school ski trip to Italy are deeply worrying.

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare is hearing that their children have fallen ill abroad. Nicholas and our other clients understandably have many questions about what happened.

«The effects of gastric diseases should never be downplayed, as they can have long-term health implications. The admission of a student to the hospital demonstrates the seriousness of this disease outbreak.

“As well as being so ill, many of those present missed what for some was going to be the first time away from home and the holiday of a lifetime, which will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

‘Tour operators have a legal duty to ensure the welfare and safety of their customers and we are now investigating whether Skibound took all appropriate measures.

‘If during our investigation any issues are identified, it is vital that lessons are learned so that others do not suffer a similar experience.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have been affected by this outbreak and who can help with our investigations.”

MailOnline has contacted Skibound for comment.