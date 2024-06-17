Furious locals slam council after they ‘fixed’ multi-million pound new pavement with ‘ridiculous’ mass of asphalt

Angry locals have attacked their town hall after they fixed a new multi-million pound pavement with a “ridiculous” crumbling blob of tar.

Furious residents are up in arms after a public telephone box, formerly located on Shifnal High Street, Shropshire, was replaced by a jarring tarmac square.

The market town’s high street had been renovated last year in a regeneration scheme costing a whopping £3.6m.

Locals have described as “ridiculous” the new mass of tar to fill the gap left by the telephone box among the sea of ​​elegant new paving slabs.

However, Shropshire Council has defended its repair work, saying it was a “similar” alternative to integrate into the area.

Furious Shifnal residents have criticized Shropshire Council after a space left by a public telephone box was filled with a “ridiculous” crumbling mass.

Shifnal residents David and Jackie Wenlock were left unhappy after seeing the controversial work.

David, 62, called it “ridiculous” and joked: “It’s still soft, it’s falling apart.”

And he added: “They will probably find half a dozen slabs for it.”

Shropshire Council assured locals that the flagstones would be replaced as soon as possible but offered no timeframe.

MailOnline has contacted Shropshire Council for comment.

This comes shortly after disgruntled residents criticized their council for painting more than a dozen “confusing” cycle signs in an area with no cycle lane.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole councils left motorists confused after a flurry of white symbols appeared on their roads.

Shropshire Council shelled out £3.6m on a regeneration scheme that included stylish flagstones. However, the “ridiculous” mass of asphalt has not impressed David and Jackie Wenlock (pictured).

They were concerned that drivers could lose priority to cyclists, while others were furious that the local authority, which is £251m in debt, had “wasted” money.

Phil Mountford, 44, a bank worker, complained that hundreds of potholes in the area had not been repaired.

He said: “There is no cycle lane and the cars don’t accelerate down the road because of the speed bumps, so they are a bit redundant.”

‘The council apparently has cash problems and things like this probably explain why.

«Not far from here there are some terrible potholes that harm the safety of cyclists.

“Access is reasonable on this road as cars only park on one side, so it all looks a bit strange.”