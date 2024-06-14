Full Labor election manifesto: Keir Starmer’s document lacks policy, but has a deluge of reviews… and space for 33 photos of the leader

The Labor Party yesterday unveiled its manifesto for “change” but provided few details about how it would achieve its goals.

Sir Keir Starmer’s project was criticized as a “plan for a plan” promising a “dizzying number of revisions and strategies”.

The Conservatives said that despite Labor’s claim that “the time for reviews is over”, it announced 16 new reviews in its manifesto, bringing the total number of audits the party has requested in recent years to a staggering figure of 103.

Paul Johnson, of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said: ‘This is a manifesto that promises a dizzying number of reviews and strategies to address some of the challenges facing the country.

‘That’s better than a shopping list of half-baked political ads. But achieving genuine change will almost certainly also require putting real resources on the table.” Meanwhile, the charity Age UK said Labour’s welfare promises amounted to “a plan for a plan” as it called for care workers to be paid more fairly. And Kate Dove, chair of Momentum, which was set up to campaign for Jeremy Corbyn, said her promises “fall short of what is needed to fix the Tories’ broken Britain”.

The Labor Party yesterday unveiled its manifesto for “change” but provided few details about how it would achieve its goals.

Labour’s shadow cabinet at yesterday’s manifesto launch. The 131-page document, which contained some 33 photographs of Sir Keir, contains promises on the economy, the NHS, immigration, crime, education, Lords reform, the environment, housing and transport.

Sir Keir Starmer’s plan was criticized as a “plan for a plan” promising a “dizzying number of revisions and strategies”.

The 131-page document, which contained some 33 photographs of Sir Keir, contains promises on the economy, the NHS, immigration, crime, education, Lords reform, the environment, housing and transport. On the economy, the party ruled out raising income tax, national insurance and VAT and promised to limit corporation tax to 25 percent. But he did not rule out the revaluation of municipal taxes, capital gains tax raids or the unfreezing of fuel tax. It plans to raise £7bn from tax and has pledged to charge VAT on private school fees and abolish non-dom tax status.

In terms of health, it promises to reduce waiting lists with 40,000 additional NHS appointments per week.

An additional 8,500 mental health staff will be hired, funding for scanners will be increased and plans to recruit new dentists will be introduced. The party will also create Great British Energy, a state-owned clean energy company, funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. It will invest in improvements to five million homes to reduce bills and in subsidies and loans to homeowners.

Labor has also pledged to build an additional 1.5 million new homes and push back the 2030 deadline to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles. He has also promised to fix a million potholes a year. Another promise is to return rail contracts to public ownership.

Sir Keir also set out plans to recruit 6,500 teachers and aims to ensure that all young people aged 18 to 21 have training, apprenticeships or help finding work.

The manifesto commits the party to increasing defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP when economic circumstances allow. Labor will also back Ukraine against Russia and support recognition of a Palestinian state.

Elsewhere, the party is pledging to introduce legislation to abolish hereditary peers and seek justice for victims of infected blood.

Lowering the voting age is an “attempt to manipulate the system”

In a bid to “increase youth participation in our vibrant democracy,” the voting age would be lowered in all elections.

Labor will give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote, the party’s manifesto confirms.

In a bid to “increase youth participation in our vibrant democracy,” the voting age would be lowered in all elections.

The Conservatives last night accused Labor of trying to “manipulate” the voting system and warned that foreign nationals would be “next”.

Conservative deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis said: ‘Keir Starmer is trying to manipulate the voting system to give him a blank check to do what the Labor Party always does: raise taxes. People under 18 cannot drink, serve on a jury or marry. But even so, Labor is very happy to collect your votes.

Changing gender will be easier than ever

A promise to facilitate gender change was last night branded “harmful” amid warnings it will undermine women’s rights.

The Labor Party has promised to “modernise, simplify and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law”.

Maya Forstater, head of human rights charity Sex Matters, said the plans “are deeply worrying” and “amount to backdoor self-identification”. Campaigners also warned that the promise to ban “conversion therapy” risked criminalizing those trying to treat gender-questioning children in a compassionate way.

Kate Barker, chief executive of the LGB Alliance, said: “Therapists should not be criminalized for exploring the reasons why someone is uncomfortable with their body.”

A promise to facilitate gender change was last night branded “harmful” amid warnings it will undermine women’s rights. The Labor Party has promised to “modernise, simplify and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law”

Rwanda ax confirmed

Rwanda asylum plan would be abandoned, Labor manifesto claims.

Money earmarked for the program to expel illegal immigrants, including those arriving via the English Channel, would be used to fund a new Border Security Command.

This unit will include “hundreds of new investigators, intelligence officers and cross-border police officers” and will cost £75m a year.

Business reaction to the restructuring of labor rights

A law that will radically change workplace rights will be introduced within the first 100 days of a Labor government, the party’s manifesto promises.

It will include a ban on “exploitative zero-hours contracts, an end to layoffs and rehiring, and the introduction of basic rights from day one on parental leave, sick pay and protection against unfair dismissal.”

But last night businesses joined the Conservatives in criticizing the proposals. A senior business source told the Mail: “Workers are entering a deteriorating labor market with no idea what to do except pile up costs and useless paperwork on companies.”

Conservative Small Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said the “French-style union laws” would “hit small businesses… destroying jobs along with the £2,094 tax takedown on working families”.

Commitment to halve violent crime

Labor promised to “return law and order to our streets” by halving knife crime and violence against women within a decade.

Third in the party’s ‘five missions to rebuild Britain’ is a commitment to ‘halve serious violent crime’, but the document does not appear to detail how this could be achieved. Vowing to restore “visible” policing in neighbourhoods, the Labor Party aims to recruit 13,000 additional officers and police and community support officers.

The equality plan is considered a “bonanza for lawyers”

Labour’s manifesto reaffirmed a commitment to “enshrine in law the full right to equal pay for black, Asian and other ethnic minorities (and) strengthen protections against double discrimination”.

New racial equality laws first announced on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death would be introduced.

Labour’s manifesto reaffirmed a commitment to “enshrine in law the full right to equal pay for black, Asian and other ethnic minorities (and) strengthen protections against double discrimination”.

He pledged to reverse the downgrading of “monitoring anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate.”

Labor would also introduce “dual discrimination” under plans whereby employees could make a single complaint of, for example, sexism and racism if they feel they have been subject to both.

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch criticized Labour’s plans as “a bonanza for activist and dubious lawyers”.