From proposing to serving the king in 15 minutes: how the royal guard who popped the question to his girlfriend before rushing to the Trooping the Color parade carried out his secret mission with military precision

A royal guard told how he planned his marriage proposal with military precision, before rushing off to take part in the king’s birthday parade.

Color Sergeant Jacob Lockwood, 33, interrupted preparations for Trooping of the Color to bravely get down on one knee and pop the question to his long-term girlfriend, Ruth O’Hara.

And to the delight of viewers, it was a case of mission accomplished when a stunned Ruth, 25, joyfully accepted his proposal.

The touching exchange created an internet storm when a passerby captured the moment on camera and posted it on social media.

Jacob Lockwood, pictured right, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Ruth O’Hara, left, moments before Trooping of the Color.

Mrs O’Hare, pictured left, was completely unaware that her boyfriend was planning to “pop the question”.

Jacob told MailOnline: ‘It was the icing on the cake on a very special day.

“I was a little nervous before. Luckily she said yes. I was absolutely stunned. She had no idea I was going to do it.

Jacob, who has served in the army for 15 years, told how he had been working with the Royal Cavalry in the run-up to the event and was among the military staff organizing horse collections for senior officers.

He had arranged to meet Ruth briefly outside Buckingham Palace after she had traveled to London from her home in Windsor to watch the parade.

He said: “For the last three years I have been taking part in the parade and we have gathered to take a photo outside Buckingham Palace beforehand. “It has become a tradition.

‘We were planning to remake the film this year. Ruth had no idea what she was planning.

Jacob, who has been dating Ruth for five years, was caught on camera getting down on one knee and making his unexpected proposal.

His girlfriend, amazed and delighted, gasped: ‘My God!’ She then quickly placed a ring on her finger and said, “I love you.”

He was then heard asking: “Does it fit?” while Ruth put on her engagement ring.

A small crowd, made up mainly of police officers who were on duty at the ceremony, applauded the newly engaged couple while some onlookers shouted “congratulations.”

Then, after taking a moment to hug his future wife, Jacob revealed that he needed to run for the royal parade.

Gesturing towards the royal residence in the background, he joked: “Well, I have to enter the Palace.” The king will be waiting.

Describing the moment, Jacob said: ‘After the photo. I dropped my cane so I could get the ring out of my pocket.

‘You can see she thought she had accidentally dropped it while she was going down to pick up the stick for me.

“Then I knelt down. She had no idea and started screaming.

‘I said I had to go because the King would be waiting. Then, 15 minutes later, I stood watching him as he was collecting the horses for some of the Domestic Division officers.’

Describing the surprise proposal, Jacob said: “I decided on Wednesday that I was going to do it on the day of the King’s birthday parade because I thought it would be really special.”

“A friend came and took a photo of me and videotaped it.”

He said he knew he was working on a short period of time and that his carefully planned mission was almost derailed when Ruth was delayed in her trip.

He said: ‘He was a little late getting into town. Literally when he arrived they closed the crossings because the parade was about to start back to Buckingham Palace.

‘I panicked and thought, ‘Oh God, no.’ We have lost the opportunity.’

“While she was behind me talking to the girl who took the photos of us, I quickly took the ring out of my pocket, showed it to the police officer, and gestured to my girlfriend behind me.

‘I said, “Can we just stand in that arch and take a photo?” He simply waved us through.

‘I quickly asked the question and then returned to my duties.

‘The location couldn’t have been better. It was quite nice that all the police were around and no one else. It was personal but nice and grand outside the palace. It couldn’t have turned out better.

“I was a bit depressed about the weather thinking it was such a miserable day and just five minutes before we were standing in the shopping center it was quite grey.

‘We moved to the place where I did it, which was out of public view.

“Suddenly the clouds parted and the sun shone through them. We had a couple of minutes of sunshine while I proposed to her, then it turned very gray and started raining again.

‘It was as if the heavens had taken a breath before opening, just in time for me to ask the question. It couldn’t have been more perfect.

Jacob told his grandmother that he had helped with the plans after passing her his own engagement ring.

He said: “It was my grandmother’s engagement ring that she gave me about a year ago when I told her I knew Ruth would definitely be the one for me for the rest of my life.”

Jacob said he had no idea the proposal would attract so much attention.

He said: One of the people with a camera heard my girlfriend screaming and started recording. Someone sent me a message congratulating me on the engagement. I couldn’t understand how they found out.

‘I said, ‘How the hell do you know? And they said ‘You’re on the Daily Mail Online’.

After the event the couple met to start their own celebrations.

Jacob said: ‘She came and met me at Hyde Park Barracks. We had a quick drink in the Cape dining room and then went home and met her parents and then had a small celebration at her house in Suffolk.