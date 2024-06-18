France overnight updates Kylian Mbappé after their superstar’s nose was brutally broken against Austria, landing him in hospital and putting his Euro 2024 participation at risk.

France have received a huge boost to their hopes of winning Euro 2024 after it was revealed that Kylian Mbappe will not need an operation despite suffering a broken nose.

Mbappé was forced to retire due to the brutal injury during the closing stages of Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory over Austria in their opening group match of the tournament on Monday night.

It came after a nasty collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso, sparking genuine fears from doctors that Mbappe’s Euro 2024 campaign was in doubt.

However, good news for Didier Deschamps’ team, according to the French journalist julian lauren reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning that Mbappé will not need surgery on his nose.

french outlet The team He also stated that the 25-year-old left a hospital in Dusseldorf on Monday night after undergoing several tests and diagnoses.

Kylian Mbappé will not need surgery despite suffering a broken nose against Austria

The forward was left with the brutal injury after colliding with Austrian defender Kevin Danso

On Monday there were real fears that Mbappé could be excluded from the tournament.

The results of these tests were reassuring: the French Football Federation (FFF) revealed that it had been decided that surgery was not necessary, although it did confirm that the Les Bleus captain had suffered a broken nose.

Mbappé subsequently returned to the France team hotel and will be closely monitored by medical staff over the next few days.

In a statement, the FFF said: “Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French team.

‘Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria-France match this Monday in Dusseldorf.

‘The France captain was first treated by medical staff and Dr Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a broken nose.

‘Mbappé will receive treatment in the coming days, but will not undergo surgery in the immediate future.

“We will make a mask so that the number 10 of the French team can prepare for his return to competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”

France will be next in action when they face the Netherlands on Friday and the L’Equipe report claimed that Mbappé hopes to appear in that match wearing a mask, although the final decision will be made closer to the moment after seeing how he responds. to the injury.

However, under pressure, the FFF did not confirm the exact time of Mbappé’s recovery, and president Philippe Diallo simply said: “He will do it, there is no operation.”

Mbappe’s latest update comes after Deschamps admitted post-match that his captain “didn’t come off well” following the collision with Danso.

He had said: ‘I do not have the elements in my hands. He didn’t get away with it. It remains to be seen.

‘At this moment I cannot give the answer. It’s not going well. She is with the medical staff. Her nose took a hard hit, that’s for sure.

Mbappé hopes to play on Friday against Holland with a mask

The news is a big boost for Didier Deschamps, who feared the worst after Monday’s crash.

Mbappé took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday to downplay the incident.

“We have to check it out, but it looks pretty complicated, which is really unfortunate for us tonight.”

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Mbappé, who has 47 goals in 80 internationals for France, downplayed the incident when he posted on X: “Any ideas for masks?”

Although he did not score, Mbappé played a key role in France’s victory against Austria, with Maximilian Wober scoring an own goal after his cross.

Following their clash against the Netherlands on Friday, Les Bleus will face Poland in their final Group D match on June 25, as they look to win the European Championship for the first time since 2000.