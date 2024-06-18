Four former Scotland Yard detectives who botched Stephen Lawrence murder case should not face criminal charges for their actions in case, rules reviewed

None of the detectives involved in the botched initial investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence will face criminal charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced today that it will take no further action against the four Metropolitan Police officers first involved in the case after a thorough review to consider whether they had committed offenses of misconduct in public office.

The CPS’ final decision means no officer will be held criminally responsible for one of Scotland Yard’s biggest scandals.

Only two men, Gary Dobson and David Norris, have been brought to justice for the murder of the black teenager who was attacked by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, as he ran to catch a bus in April 1993.

Opportunities to catch the other killers were missed in the crucial early stages of the investigation due to a series of blunders.

Stephen was murdered in a racist murder in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993.

Last year, Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the murder investigation may never progress further because the errors made by investigators were “so egregious” that they would be impossible to repair, even though detectives ” moved heaven and earth” in recent years.

In 2015, the police watchdog asked the National Crime Agency (NCA) to launch an investigation focusing on four officers who held senior positions in the first weeks after the murder.

The investigation, estimated to have cost up to £10 million, looked into why officers made no arrests for two weeks despite police being repeatedly given the names of the five or six suspects who pounced on the innocent young man. of 18 years.

In October 2020, the Independent Office for Police Conduct announced that the NCA investigations had concluded and had asked the CPS to consider whether there was sufficient evidence to charge the four retired officers, who are now aged in their 70s and 80s.

Those officers were Detective Superintendent Ian Crampton, who was the senior investigating officer for the first four days of the investigation, Detective Superintendent Brian Weeden, who replaced Mr Crampton and was in charge for 14 months, Detective Inspector Benjamin Bullock, who acted as his Deputy Chief Superintendent and Detective William Ilsley, who supervised the team responsible for the first murder investigation.

Original suspects Gary Dobson (left) and David Norris (right) were sentenced to life in prison in 2012 following a forensic breakthrough in the case.

Prosecutors spent two and a half years considering their handling of the initial six weeks of the murder investigation before announcing last July that no charges would be filed.

But Stephen’s parents, Dr Neville Lawrence and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and their friend Duwayne Brooks, who was present during the attack, demanded

the victim’s right to review the charging decision under a scheme that gives families the right to challenge CPS decisions.

Today (Tuesday), in a blow to the family, an independent lawyer backed the CPS’s original decision.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following our decision in July 2023 not to bring criminal charges against four police officers involved in the initial six weeks of the investigation into Stephen’s murder, we received a request to review the decision.” under the Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme.

‘A thorough review of that decision has now been completed, which involved an independent prosecutor re-examining a substantial amount of evidence and case material.

Jamie Acourt (left) and her brother Neil (right) were also suspects but were never convicted.

‘The offenses of misconduct in public office were reconsidered, but the review confirmed the original decision not to bring criminal charges against the four officers in the case.

“We understand that this news will be extremely disappointing for Stephen’s family and friends, and the CPS has offered to meet with close family members to explain our reasoning in more detail.”

Stephen’s parents, Doreen and Neville Lawrence, have not yet commented.

But they have previously said shocking errors in the early stages of the investigation into the first murder deprived them of “complete” justice.

In 1999, a public inquiry led by retired High Court judge Sir William Macpherson concluded that the investigation into Lawrence’s first murder was “marred by a combination of professional incompetence, institutional racism and a lack of leadership on the part of senior officers.” “.