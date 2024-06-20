Four decades of freedom for a husband who planned his wife’s murder: the middle-class, golf-filled life of a pensioner who was brought to justice more than 40 years after a hitman hacked his wife to death with a machete and then He will marry his lover.

Allen Morgan, relaxed and carefree, poses with friends at his golf club.

But the retiree, a former club captain highly appreciated by his teammates, was hiding a dark secret.

Four decades earlier, he had paid a hitman to murder his wife, Carol, so he and his lover, Margaret Spooner, could build a life together.

And that’s exactly what they did: they married in 1982, a year after Carol was hacked to death with a machete or another sharp object in the corner store she ran with her husband.

Margaret Morgan is seen posing between the holes. She was acquitted of conspiracy to murder

Carol (left) was hacked to death with a machete or other sharp object in her corner store.

Appeal poster issued at the time to request information about the murder of Carol Morgan.

Justice finally caught up with Allen, 73, yesterday when a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit murder. He now faces death in prison when he is sentenced next month, while Margaret, 75, was acquitted of the same charge.

The turning point was when police officers from a cold case unit interviewed a woman who became their star witness after revealing how Allen asked her if her ex-boyfriend knew anyone who would take a murder-for-hire.

Allen appeared to shake his head and appear upset as the verdict was read in court. Margaret left the room without even looking at him.

Judge Martin Spencer, who will sentence Allen next month, congratulated police on the conviction and said: “This has been an astonishing investigation after so many years.”

But a mystery remains unsolved.

As Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, who led the investigation into the cold case, said yesterday: “We may never know who carried out the physical act of murdering Carol.” However, we will do everything in our power to obtain new evidence and bring them to justice.’

Carol was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple head injuries at the Food Fayre warehouse in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, on August 13, 1981.

Detective Superintendent Brian Prickett, lead investigator at the time, said: “I have never seen such brutal and sadistic injuries.”

A search was launched for the killer, with a photograph issued of a distinctive “pig-nosed” suspect who was seen in the area carrying two shopping bags full of cash before driving away in a green Ford Cortina.

Around £400 and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen from the shop, which the prosecution would say at the trial at Luton Crown Court was intended to make the death look like a robbery gone wrong, but It probably acted as partial payment for the hit. .

The convenience store that Carol Morgan, then 36, ran with her husband, then 31, in Linslade, Bedfordshire.

Allen was convicted of conspiracy to murder after a two-month trial. It took the jury exactly one week to reach his unanimous decision. Margaret, who was on trial for the same crime, was acquitted (they are seen together outside the court)

The suspect was never caught and Allen had an “iron alibi,” meaning he had taken his wife’s two young children, Dean and Jane, from his previous marriage to the movies, although he had never taken them anywhere alone. before.

However, he and his wife Margaret, who began their “passionate but forbidden affair” when they met on their shopping rounds at the store, had already been condemned in the court of public opinion.

Allen launched a public relations offensive in which he protested his innocence and complained that customers had abandoned the business he continued to run.

In a newspaper interview two months after the murder, he complained: ‘There is talk that I hired someone to carry out the murder.

‘But how does a merchant from a country town know how to do that? It’s the kind of thing you read about in books.

The couple went on holiday to Malta the following month and posed for photographs, with Allen cheerfully telling reporters: “I can’t go on mourning forever.”

Margaret, whose two children from her previous marriage lived with her ex-husband, admitted that what they were doing “may look bad in some people’s eyes.”

But he continued: “If I thought Allen had anything to do with this murder, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

In a trial that relied heavily on financial evidence, Luton Crown Court was told that Allen and Margaret had wanted to move in together but could not afford to get rid of their respective spouses.

“That issue was resolved with the death of Carol Morgan,” said prosecutor Pavlos Panayi KC, who explained that Allen inherited his wife’s estate, including her share of the store.

There was also an insurance policy covering the remaining £5,000 of a loan to buy the business, payable at the time of 36-year-old Carol’s death.

During the two-month trial, key witness Jane Bunting, now 60, told the jury how she met Allen in a pub shortly before the brutal murder.

Allen complained bitterly about his marriage, muttering about insulin poisoning or a car accident before saying, “You can always pay someone.”

Bunting added: “He turned to me directly, addressed me and said, ‘What about that Danny Mayhew you went out with?’ He’s a bit of a criminal, wouldn’t he know someone?

Panayi told the jury: “The murder of Carol Morgan was not a random attack. It was planned and paid for.”

Allen’s decades of freedom were well spent. He and Margaret moved briefly to Doncaster and then to Sheffield, where they opened another shop.

They finally put down roots in Brighton in 1987, when Carol’s children were taking their O and A levels.

Margaret, who worked as a teacher, and Allen, a caretaker at a block of flats, joined the golf club, founded in 1893, and have both worked there as club captains.

Past presidents include the “Marquess of Abergavenny, the Earl of Chichester, Field Marshal Earl Haig and the Duke of Norfolk,” according to its website.

They continued to demand the unwavering loyalty of other members as evidence was heard at their trial.

A long-time regular customer, speaking before the jury’s verdict, said: “They are a lovely couple and very good friends of ours.” I think it’s terrible what they’ve had to go through.

Their home was a well-kept three-bedroom 1950s house, where they entertained in their immaculate backyard. Allen and Margaret also enjoyed long walks with their dogs in the nearby South Downs National Park.

Neighbor Shirley Wyatt said Allen had a “big heart” and was very generous with his time, often giving her a ride into town in his car.

“It was very nice to talk to him,” he added.

The happy life began to fall apart after the investigation into the cold case began in 2018.

Giving evidence during the trial, Dean Morgan, 57, revealed that he had called Allen “dad” but was no longer in contact with him after his arrest.

“He told me it was all a mix-up and I told him I had no idea what happened,” he said.

“The argument became heated and he hung up the phone on me. We haven’t spoken since then.

Allen is now in custody awaiting sentencing next month. He will automatically receive a sentence of life in prison, and the judge must set a minimum sentence.

The question remains: will the person who really killed Carol ever be identified? And even if they are, given the number of years that have passed, have they deceived justice with her own death?