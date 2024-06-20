Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb hospitalized with ‘illness’ as Ligue 1 club Lille vow to support him during worrying ‘ordeal’

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has been hospitalized due to an illness.

Ligue 1 club Lille announced that Bentaleb had been taken to hospital on Tuesday night, but did not confirm the nature of the illness.

The 29-year-old, who played for Spurs between 2013 and 2017, made 34 appearances for the French team this season and scored three goals.

A statement from the Lille club read: “LOSC informs that Nabil Bentaleb suffered an illness on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 18.

‘The player was treated immediately and sent to the Lille University Hospital.

Lille, Bentaleb’s current club, promised to support the 29-year-old during this worrying “experience”.

‘LOSC accompanies Nabil as closely as possible during this terrible experience and provides him with all its support. “The club also asks for greater respect for the private lives of its players.”

Tottenham’s X account responded to Lille’s post and said: “We are all with you, Nabil.”

Bentaleb was previously part of the academy at Lille before joining Spurs’ youth ranks in 2012. He then made his senior debut the following year.

The Algerian made 66 appearances in total for the club before joining Schalke permanently in 2017 following a successful season-long loan.

He scored 19 goals in 107 appearances for the club and returned to the Premier League for a short loan spell at Newcastle United in 2020.

Bentaleb eventually left Schalke and moved to Ligue 1 side Angers for a season before deciding on Lille, his current club, last summer.

Bentaleb, who earned 66 caps for his country, represented Algeria at the 2014 World Cup and the 2015, 2017 and 2023 African Cup of Nations.