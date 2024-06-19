A former Fujitsu boss thought its doomed Horizon computer system was “a huge success” and the Post Office was “a satisfied customer”, he told an inquiry into the scandal.

Richard Christou, who was chief executive of the Japanese firm’s holding company until he retired in 2012, said he was unaware of problems with the software that sent postmasters to prison amid false accusations that they had stolen in its branches.

And he said he was “unaware of the Post Office’s prosecution of postmasters.”

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted for theft by the company and criminally convicted between 1999 and 2015, as the faulty computer system it used, known as Horizon, made it appear that money was missing from its branches.

Richard Christou said he was not aware of the problems.

Many were sent to prison and ruined, while at least four are believed to have taken their own lives because of it.

Prosecutions continued under the watch of disgraced chief executive Paula Vennells, despite being repeatedly told there were concerns about the reliability of evidence used to bring innocent workers to court.

Giving evidence at the inquiry into the scandal in London today (married), Christou responded to suggestions that he was ultimately responsible for the business operations.

He said: ‘I don’t accept that, it’s too broad.

‘If you mean that I was responsible for the miscarriage of justice, then I don’t accept it.

“Not to mitigate the miscarriage of justice, I should add that I think it is a serious miscarriage of justice.”

‘I feel very sorry for the subpostmasters and postmasters who are involved, but talking about liability is a different matter.

“And I certainly didn’t know anything about it.”

Christou said the technical issues were dealt with at a technical level and were not presented to the board.

And he said he could not point out who was responsible for sending the branch workers to prison by mistake.

In his statement to the inquiry he said: ‘I have been asked for my opinion on the question of who might be liable for the miscarriage of justice in respect of certain prosecutions of postmasters by the Post Office. Since I have no knowledge on this topic, I do not feel qualified to give that opinion.

‘In particular, I was not aware of the Post Office’s prosecution of postmasters.

‘I always considered Horizon to be one of (Fujitsu’s) biggest successes, and Post Office to be a satisfied customer.

‘After retiring in 2012, my only relationships with Fujitsu were through a consulting agreement.

“I was never consulted under this agreement on any matter related to Horizon and therefore, although I became aware of the problems between the Post Office and the postmasters through some reports in the press, I did not investigate further about The issue”.

The inquiry previously heard that subpostmasters repeatedly tried to raise concerns that money appeared to be erroneously missing from their branches, but were simply told to call the Horizon helpline.

Forensic reports requested to investigate later uncovered a number of significant concerns regarding the reliability of the system and the victimization of subpostmasters, casting serious doubt on the soundness of the prosecutions.

This year it emerged that Fujitsu has been awarded billions of pounds in government contracts, with some deals set to extend until summer 2029.

The Japanese firm currently has deals worth more than £1bn for departments including the Home Office, Foreign Office and Ministry of Justice.

The most important is a five-year deal with HM Revenue and Customs, worth £500m, to provide all of its “desk and workspace services”.

The company is described in official documents as a “trusted partner.”

The investigation continues.