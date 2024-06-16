Former Everton star Frank D’Arcy dies aged 77, as Toffees pay tribute to their title-winning defender

Everton have confirmed the death of their former defender Frank D’Arcy at the age of 77.

D’Arcy won the league with the Toffees in 1969-70, making five appearances during the campaign.

Everton announced his death on Sunday morning as they paid tribute to D’Arcy.

A statement from the club said: “All of us at Everton Football Club are deeply saddened by the passing of our title-winning defender Frank D’Arcy, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 77.”

Born in Liverpool in December 1946, D’Arcy joined Everton’s academy and was part of the team that won the club’s first FA Youth Cup in 1964-65.

Former Everton defender Frank D’Arcy (pictured) has died aged 77

Following his death, Everton shared a humorous story on their official website about the aftermath of that victory, where the players were told they would go on holiday the following week as a reward.

D’Arcy had hoped a trip to sunny Spain would be on the cards, but instead the players were taken to watch Scotland take on their Spanish counterparts in Glasgow, with D’Arcy describing it as a “terrible game”.

He was soon promoted to the senior team after the Youth Cup triumph and went on to play 18 times for the first team over a five-year period.

In his five appearances during Everton’s title-winning season, the seventh in their history, D’Arcy was never on the losing side.

He did not initially qualify for a medal due to his lack of appearances, but a recent change to Football League rules meant he finally got one last year.

D’Arcy received his medal from 1986-87 champion and club ambassador Ian Snodin at his home.

D’Arcy moved to Tranmere Rovers in 1972 before finishing his career at non-league side Kirkby Town.