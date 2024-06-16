Former Eastenders actor turned Labor lord Michael Cashman humbly apologizes to Rosie Duffield for branding a gender-critical candidate “fried or lazy” after she pulled out of election events for fear of harassment.

A former Eastenders star turned Labor politician was forced to apologize today for a stinging attack on one of the party’s gender-critical MPs.

Michael Cashman accused Rosie Duffield of being “fried or lazy” in an online attack after she revealed she would not be attending local election campaigns due to “constant trolling”.

Ms Duffield revealed on Friday she made a “Extremely difficult decision” because the “actions of a few obsessed individuals” have made his attendance “impossible.”

The 52-year-old, who is based in Canterbury, is a campaigner for women’s rights and women-only spaces and revealed this week that she spent £2,000 on bodyguards during her campaign.

Lord Cashman, a prominent LGBT activist who played Colin Russell on Eastenders between 1986 and 1989, deleted his tweet this morning.

He added: ‘I apologize unreservedly for a post I published about the Canterbury Labor candidate. “I completely understand any complaints that are sent to the Labor Party.”

But Mrs Duffield responded by saying: “This will be the first general election where I have not attended each and every election campaign.” But as someone who has never been an MP, it seems that Lord Cashman is completely unaware that many MPs/candidates choose never to attend these events.’

Michael Cashman accused Rosie Duffield of being “fried or lazy” in an online attack after she revealed she would not be attending local election campaigns due to “constant trolling”.

Lord Cashman, a prominent LGBT activist who played Colin Russell in Eastenders between 1986 and 1989, deleted his tweet this morning and apologised.

But Mrs Duffield responded by saying: “This will be the first general election where I have not attended each and every election campaign.” But as someone who has never been an MP, it seems that Lord Cashman is completely unaware that many MPs/candidates choose never to attend these events.’

Shadow health secretary Mr Streeting told Times Radio on Sunday: “I totally disagree with Michael.

“That is extremely unfair and I was very concerned that Rosie would not be able to take part in election campaigns and would have to change her ways because of the abuse.”

“That is totally intolerable and unacceptable, as is the abuse that Nigel Farage has suffered.

“I count Michael and Rosie as friends and this is exactly the kind of split I have been working very hard to try to overcome and heal.”

Conservative Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch later waded into the row, accusing the Labor Party of “bullying and abuse” towards its own.

She tweeted: “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be Rosie in a party where her own colleagues continually attack her, just for standing up for women.”

‘It is now about more than just women’s rights, but about how a party manages internal disagreements. Instead of healthy debate, there is bullying and abuse.

“If this is what they do to their own, imagine what they will do to our country.”

Duffield, who believes self-identification threatens women’s rights to women-only spaces, has previously claimed that Labor leaders have turned their backs on her views on trans issues.

Last month, she complained that Sir Keir Starmer offered her “no apology” when the two finally spoke after she told a whip she had not spoken to in two and a half years.

In a statement on my feeling of security and well-being.

“The result is that I now feel unable to concentrate on giving a clear presentation of Labour’s manifesto commitments.”

A Labor Party spokesman described the right to campaign as a “vital” aspect of British democracy.

“It is vital for our democracy that potential parliamentary candidates can campaign freely,” the spokesperson said.

“We completely condemn any intimidation tactics towards candidates of any party.”

Sir Keir previously criticized the would-be MP’s claim that “only women have a cervix” but later told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that “biologically, she is of course right about that” and called for an end to “toxic” debates about gender. .

The comments drew the ire of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who accused him of having a “brass neck”.

Earlier this month, an internet troll who posted “chilling” messages online threatening to kill Rowling and Ms Duffield was spared jail.

Glenn Mullen, 31, of Clyde Road, Manchester, uploaded audio clips in Gaelic threatening to kill Ms Rowling “with a big hammer” and said he was “going to see Rosie Duffield in the bar with a big gun “, Westminster Magistrates Court heard.