Former deputy postmaster slams ‘buffoonery’ of Ed Davey’s gimmick-laden election campaign as Liberal Democrat leader faces questions over lack of aid during Horizon scandal when minister

A former deputy postmaster who lost his livelihood in the Horizon scandal has accused Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey of “buffoonery” over his stunt-laden election campaign.

Lee Castleton warned that “trust will never be built” between the victims of the miscarriage of justice and the former postmaster general “rowing in Cumbria”.

Sir Ed has made headlines during the election campaign for a long list of extreme sports and other physical adventures he has been photographed engaging in, from tumbling at Windermere to trampoline jumping and water slides.

But he has also been criticized for not doing more to help wrongly convicted subpostmasters between 2010 and 2012, when he served as postal affairs minister in the coalition government.

He previously apologized for not seeing the Post Office ‘lies’ and insisted he is taking voters’ concerns seriously during a campaign in which he visited a theme park and also sped down the Ultimate Slip n Slide near Frome, Somerset.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon computer system made money appear to be missing from its branches.

Mr Castleton, of Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was found to have a £25,000 deficit at his branch in 2004 and declared bankruptcy after losing his legal battle with the Post Office.

He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning With Laura Kuenssberg: “I don’t particularly like buffoonery… I don’t think it’s necessary.”

“It is very, very, very important that we trust him and trust will never be built by rope swinging or rowing in Cumbria.

“Trust is about interacting with people who need that commitment.”

Sir Ed has made headlines during the election campaign for a long list of extreme sports and other physical adventures he has been photographed engaging in, from rowing in Windermere to trampolining (below) and water slides.

Lee Castleton warned that “trust will never be built” between the victims of the miscarriage of justice and the former postmaster general “rowing in Cumbria”.

Sir Ed told the BBC: “My heart goes out to Lee and everyone else so badly affected and I look forward to giving evidence to the inquiry, for which I campaigned to hold people to account.”

When Mrs Kuenssberg asked Sir Ed if he was taking things seriously, he replied: “As for the subpostmasters, my heart goes out to Lee and everyone else so badly affected and I look forward to giving evidence to the inquest. I campaigned to hold people accountable.

“But in terms of the things we’ve been doing, the stunts, actually the real problem is getting people involved and they’ve done that.”

He added: “We are taking voters’ concerns very seriously.”

“That’s why we’ve put forward all these policy proposals and every time we do one of those stunts to get people involved – to show that I’m not taking myself too seriously, I’m taking voters seriously – we’ve had a lot of ideas.” policies.

“So when I was going down that slide, we were talking about mental health.”

The Liberal Democrat manifesto proposes creating a “whistleblower’s office” to provide new legal protections and promote greater public awareness of their rights.

It also calls for “full and fair” compensation for all victims of the Horizon scandal “as soon as possible.”

Sir Alan Bates raised concerns about the Horizon system in 2000, while Computer Weekly magazine published the story of seven subpostmasters who began their fight for justice in 2009.

Sir Alan recently criticized Sir Ed for initially refusing to meet him in 2010, a revelation that sparked calls from Conservative MPs for the Liberal Democrat leader to resign and return his knighthood.

Asked how people could trust him to do the right thing for whistleblowers, Sir Ed said: ‘The whistleblower was key to the Horizon scandal.

‘We only really heard about it on the BBC Panorama program in 2015, quite a few years after I left office, and then in 2019 in the High Court case.

‘That Fujitsu whistleblower, a Fujitsu insider, who said that the Post Office had actually been lying to subpostmasters, ministers, courts and judges, that whistleblower was crucial, as the drama showed from ITV about Alan Bates. ‘

He added: “I was listening, I was the first minister who met Alan Bates and took his issues very seriously… I raised his concerns with the Post Office and I think I was probably the only minister who did that at that level.” . of detail.

And they lied to me, just as they lied to the subpostmasters, just as they lied to the judges and the courts, and that is why the whistleblower is so important.

“We have to change the system.”