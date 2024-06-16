Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace backs Mail on Sunday campaign to give free passports to all ex-servicemen aged 75 and over

Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace last night joined a growing chorus of support for the Mail’s Passports for Heroes campaign on Sunday.

Wallace gave his “wholehearted support” for giving free passports to Armed Forces veterans aged 75 and over and called on Rishi Sunak to implement the plan if the Conservatives are re-elected on July 4, saying “our wonderful veterans “They really deserve this.” ‘.

Wallace said: “The incredibly moving and emotional events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day are a powerful reminder of how much we as a nation owe to the men and women who served in our Armed Forces.”

Our campaign involves extending a free passport scheme introduced in 2004 for World War II veterans to those involved in later conflicts.

Last night, former servicemen who would qualify for the extension joined TV presenter and author Richard Osman, and actress Dame Sian Phillips, to voice their support.

Richard Osman, author of The Thursday Murder Club books, has also backed the campaign. Osman, also creator and former presenter of BBC quiz show Pointless, said: “This is a very fitting way for us to thank each new generation of military veterans.”

A campaign to give free passports to all ex-servicemen aged 75 and over, launched by The Mail on Sunday, is gaining momentum (File image)

In just one of many responses from veterans, Anthony Knight, an 86-year-old former senior RAF airman who served in Cyprus from 1958 to 1960, said it would be a “nice gesture” in recognition of their service.

The pensioner, who lives in Nottinghamshire with his partner Jean, said he has made “two nostalgic trips” to Cyprus and has not ruled out returning, except that his passport needs to be renewed.

Mr Knight, who recalled that “we could have been shot at any time” during the Cyprus emergency, said: “It’s not that I’m in a bad situation.” “It would simply be a nice gesture from the Government in recognition of what I did.”

Also backing our campaign is Chelsea pensioner Steve Lovelock, 81, who served in Cyprus and Malaysia. He said he had hoped to visit Normandy for D-Day commemorations, but that his passport had expired earlier in the year. Renewing a passport can cost up to £100.

Yesterday another veteran, who served for 14 years in the RAF in Cyprus and Aden, spoke of how he had long put off a trip to visit his brother in Germany, partly because of the cost of renewing his passport.

The father of four and grandfather of six, who asked not to be named, said: “I have hesitated because of the cost; times are not what they were financially.”

Gyles Brandreth, author and broadcaster, said: “This is a gesture of goodwill and a way to thank veterans – it will also contribute to their long-term mental health and quality of life.” Sign me up!’

Lord Blunkett said: “I very much welcome The Mail on Sunday’s campaign to honor a new generation of those who have served this nation at home and abroad, in the same way.”

Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter said: ‘I really want to support this campaign. It is evident that these soldiers need to be recognized for what they have done for our country.

Nicholas Witchell, former BBC royal correspondent, said: “They did their bit, the UK should do its bit – this is a splendid way to show our support for our veterans.”

Julian Fellowes, Oscar-winning playwright and creator of Downton Abbey, said: “It seems like the least we can do for the people who have risked their lives for the good of our country.”

Veterans gather before the Remembrance Day Sunday service at Weymouth Cenotaph

Award-winning actress Dame Sian said extending the free passport scheme would allow a “grateful” nation to “show their appreciation to those who have served”.

Historian Lord Roberts, author of an acclaimed biography of Sir Winston Churchill, said: “This is a great way to thank those to whom we owe so much.”

Lord Dobbs, another best-selling author, added: “We should do this to honor them and what they did for us.” May they travel in peace and with our gratitude.’