England will desperately want to avoid Hungary if they reach the last 16 of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions have failed to beat the 26th-ranked team in the world in their last three outings, losing 4-0 in the Nations League the last time they met in 2022.

This is a possible scenario if England fail to top their group and Hungary finish first in Group A ahead of Germany.

Another team Gareth Southgate’s men will also hope to avoid in the round of 16 is Romania.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

England have only beaten the team, ranked 46th in the world, in one of their last eight games.

If Harry Kane’s team tops their group or finishes third, they could face Romania in the round of 16.

Obviously, England are also hoping to avoid France as Kylian Mbappé’s men have a good chance of winning the tournament held in Germany.

Two-time champions Les Bleus defeated Southgate’s men last time out in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

If England top the group, they are likely to face their rivals in the semi-final.

France, second in the world behind Argentina, is the second favorite to lift the Henry Daulaney Cup at 4/1.

The French have reached the knockout stages in all but two tournaments in which they have qualified, being eliminated in the 2008 and 1992 group stages.

Another team England will want to avoid is Spain. Of the teams that regularly reach the tournament, only Spain is as successful as France in reaching the knockout stages.

If Harry Kane’s team tops their group or finishes third, they could face Romania in the round of 16.

This is a possible outcome if England fail to top the group and progress from the round of 16 to the quarterfinals.

However, Southgate’s men will be confident of securing top spot as Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia will join them in Group C.

England begins its campaign against Serbia, 33rd in the world, at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, which will be the first time that both teams officially meet.

This will be followed by a rematch of the 2020 semi-final, in which Kane secured the winner with a 2-1 victory over 1992 champions Denmark.

The Three Lions will relish their chances against the team ranked 21st in the world, as the Danes have only won four of the last 22 meetings.

England’s final group stage match will be against Slovenia in Cologne. Having beaten Matjaž Kek’s men 1-0 last time out in 2017, Southgate will be hoping his side can repeat the result against the team ranked 57th in the world.

Assuming Group A and Group B finish in world ranking order, England would play either Austria, Romania or Turkey in the round of 16. Switzerland or Italy could wait in the quarterfinals.

A quarter-final victory would allow the Three Lions to advance to the semi-finals, with France or Belgium, at least on paper, being the most likely opponents.

Predicting England’s potential opponents in the final is difficult, but Germany, Spain or Portugal could all face England for a chance at Euro glory on July 14.

If England do not top the group, they could face arch-rivals Germany in the round of 16 and then Italy or Spain in the quarterfinals.

That’s assuming Germany tops its group ahead of Switzerland, Hungary and Scotland.

If the Three Lions beat the hosts, or even one of the other potential winners of Group A, they will play the winner of Group B; Spain, Italy or Croatia, or one of the third places in Groups A, D, E or F.

Portugal or Holland would then be England’s most likely rivals in the semi-finals.