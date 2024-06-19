Football fans are CONVINCED they saw Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd in tonight’s Euro decider between Scotland and Switzerland.

Football fans are convinced they saw Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd at tonight’s Euro match between Scotland and Switzerland.

Gadd, who supports Dundee, wrote the Netflix hit based on his own life and played protagonist Donny Dunne, who is the victim of a campaign of harassment by Martha Scott after he served her in the pub.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows a person with a striking resemblance to Gadd reacting to the match and smiling while wearing a Scottish football shirt.

The images were posted along with the caption: “I swear I just saw Richard Gadd at the Scotland v Switzerland match?”

Many viewers of tonight’s match agreed with the video’s claim, insisting they also saw the Scot appear on their screens.

One person wrote: “Richard Gadd is at the football match between Scotland and Switzerland (…) he appeared on the screen and I jumped because I thought: ‘baby reindeer, is that you?'”

Another said: ‘Did anyone see Richard Gadd from Baby Reindeer at the Scotland v Switzerland match? Or am I just stumbling?

A third asked: “Was that Richard Gadd watching the Switzerland v Scotland game?”

Scotland and Switzerland tied 1-1 this afternoon, after a good start by Scotland, who scored the first goal.

Gadd was born in Fife and recently revealed he is a “lifelong Dundee fan”.

Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix on April 11 of this year and has become one of the most popular and talked about series of all time.

MailOnline has contacted Gadd’s representatives for comment.