Football bad boy Joey Barton agrees to pay Jeremy Vine £75,000 for posts in which he lied that the BBC presenter had a “sexual interest in children” and “supported forced vaccination” during the Covid pandemic.

Football bad boy Joey Barton agreed to pay Jeremy Vine £75,000 for Twitter posts in which he lied that the BBC presenter had a “sexual interest in children” and supported forced vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic. .

Former Manchester City and England player Barton, 41, was forced to share an online apology with Vine, having previously used the platform to label him a ‘nonce’.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vine, 59, has launched legal action in response to the ‘bike nonce’ online mockery made in January this year.

Barton, sacked as Bristol Rovers manager last October, has now confirmed his relegation in a comment shared with his 2.8 million followers on X, formerly Twitter.

He admitted responsibility for what he described as “defamation and harassment.”

Joey Barton, pictured arriving at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in October 2022, has agreed to pay £75,000 in damages to BBC presenter Jeremy Vine.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vine is seen here attending the Royal Courts of Justice in London after launching a defamation claim against former England and Manchester City footballer Joey Barton.

Barton, 41, posted this apology on Vine today on X, formerly Twitter.

Barton wrote at lunchtime: ‘Between 8 and 12 January 2024 I published 11 posts accusing Jeremy Vine of having a sexual interest in children and created a hashtag making the same accusations, which were viewed millions of times.

‘I recognize that this is a very serious accusation. It’s false. I do not believe Mr. Vine has a sexual interest in children and I want to set the record straight.

‘I also published articles during the same period in which I referred to Mr Vine having defended forced vaccination during the Covid 19 pandemic, based on a video from his TV show.

“I accept that he did not defend this policy and that the video has been edited to give a misleading impression of what he was actually saying.

“I then mocked and abused Mr. Vine for filing a legal complaint against me.

“I have agreed not to make the same allegations about Mr. Vine again and I apologize for the distress he has suffered.

“To resolve his claims against me for defamation and harassment, I have agreed to pay Mr Vine £75,000 in damages and legal costs.”

High Court Judge Ms Steyn ruled on May 24 that a social media post by Barton calling the broadcaster a “biking nonce” was defamatory.