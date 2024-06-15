Flying by in colour: RAF reveals all 30 different aircraft flying over Buckingham Palace today in incredible air display headlined by the Red Arrows

The RAF is set to dazzle royal fans as they plan a 30-plane air parade to honor the King’s birthday.

The impressive spectacle will include the RAF Red Arrows and a variety of aircraft and helicopters as troops gather on the ground for Trooping the Colour, a tradition that features 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and more than 200 horses.

Members of the royal family are expected to view the display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, including the Princess of Wales, who will make her first appearance of the year after announcing that she had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late of February. .

In previous years, it has been a moment for royal children to shine: last year, little Prince Louis delighted fans as he pretended to pilot one of the planes, appearing to scrunch up his face as he imitated the deafening noise of the engine.

But in a tragic twist, the air parade will not include the iconic Battle of Britain commemorative flight loved by the Queen after the fatal Spitfire crash last month.

The aerial parade after the Trooping the Color parade in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, on June 2, 2022.

Three Chinooks will lead the way followed by a trio of Typhoon fighter jets. Phenom and Texan aircraft will follow, with a huge C-17 Globemaster behind them.

A Voyager and an Atlas will roar over The Mall, followed by a Poseidon submarine chaser, flanked by a pair of Typhoons.

Bringing up the rear will be the iconic Red Arrows, leaving a trail of plumes of red, white and blue smoke behind them as they paint the sky in the nation’s colors.

Prince Louis protects his ears from the loud flight noise during Trooping the Color in 2022, while on the balcony alongside Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William.

The vintage planes, based at RAF Coningsby, were grounded after Squadron Leader Mark Long, 43, crashed in a field in Lincolnshire during a Battle of Britain commemorative flight.

The impressive display will take place at 1pm and will feature a wide variety of helicopters, fighter jets and specialist aircraft.

There will be several air restrictions before the flight route begins, specifically in the areas of East Anglia, Essex and London.

Squadron Leader Mark Long, 43, (pictured) died when his Spitfire crashed just minutes after take-off during a Battle of Britain commemorative flight.

Sqn Ldr Mark Long photographed reading a map on an RAF aircraft. According to the MoD, he lived in Lincolnshire with his wife, two daughters and a dog.

The public gathers on The Mall before Trooping the Color this morning.

Royal fans gather at The Mall in London ahead of Trooping the Color this morning

A stunning new portrait of the Princess of Wales taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous

The formation will traverse several counties beginning its journey from the Suffolk coast before passing through the Essex area before gracing the skies over London before coming to an end in Reading.

This morning, royal fans have packed The Mall as they wait for the King’s birthday celebrations to begin.

The princess, 42, said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out yet.” the dangerous”. .

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty.

“Take each day as it comes, listen to my body, and allow myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty is delighted that The Princess will be able to attend tomorrow’s events and is looking forward to all elements of the day.”

Kate’s public appearance on Trooping will be her first official appearance in 2024 after she missed engagements earlier in the year when she was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Her condition was thought to be non-cancerous at the time, but tests after the successful operation found the disease, and Kate revealed the medical breakthrough in an emotional video released in March.

No timetable has been set for Kate’s return to a full schedule of public engagements as she is being given time to convalesce and recover before returning to full-time work.

The parade will be a special event for the princess as No. 9 Company, Irish Guards, a regiment she represents as a colonel, will unfurl the king’s flag on Saturday, but Lieutenant-General Sir James Bucknall will perform the salute on her behalf.

The King, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will not travel during the ceremony but will inspect troops lined up on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from a carriage.