Flooded with money? Three Lions stars seen sporting sports bags worth THOUSANDS

What England’s no-nonsense heroes of 1966 would have done is anyone’s guess… but today’s Three Lions stars have been spotted at the Euros with toiletries under their arms costing more than £1,000.

Key players including captain Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Declan Rice were seen boarding the coach last week with bags and backpacks from top French brand Goyard.

Kane was seen holding a Goyard toiletry bag costing £1,395, while fellow striker Ivan Toney carried a £3,450 Goyard Voltaire bag and a £3,950 backpack.

Meanwhile, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s £5,200 Goyard backpack was personalized with a picture of himself with his son Arlo on his back under the Wembley arches.

The brand, once an official supplier to the British Royal Family, prides itself on its luxury and claims that the names of every one of its customers throughout the 19th and 20th centuries can be found in Goyard’s filing cabinet, whether famous or not.

Meanwhile, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s £5,200 Goyard backpack was personalized with a picture of himself with his son Arlo on his back under the Wembley arches.

Key players, including captain Harry Kane, were seen boarding the coach last week with bags and backpacks from top French brand Goyard.

England’s Anthony Gordon arrives at St George’s Park on June 9

Former England captain David Beckham was spotted at Paris Fashion Week with his daughter Harper sporting a £6,350 Goyard Palace MM trunk bag and a £7,800 Goyard Manoir PM document case.

Unusually, the luxury brand doesn’t sell anything online and the bags are very hard to come by.

Former England captain David Beckham was spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing a £6,350 Goyard Palace MM trunk bag and a £7,800 Goyard Manoir PM document case.

Other celebrity fans of the brand include model Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.