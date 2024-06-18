Flight attendants reveal what you should NEVER do on a plane

A flight attendant revealed the nine things she would never do on a plane after five years of experience working in friendly skies.

Dallas was putting on her makeup in a bathroom while explaining three things she would never do on a plane in her first video.

While putting on her makeup, she revealed that wearing shorts is something she wouldn’t do on a plane.

“It’s for many reasons, but it will be cold and you will freeze to death,” Dallas said.

Another scenario I used to support first was that if an evacuation were to occur, one’s “buttocks would burn” if they went down the slide in shorts.

Shorts are a big no for this flight attendant, along with booking less than a three-hour connection between flights.

‘Delays can happen for a million reasons. The chance that you’ll miss your connection is pretty high if you book less than three hours,” Dallas said.

When she is on the plane as a flight attendant or just a passenger, she never uses the toilet paper in the plane’s bathrooms.

“If you look at the toilet paper, I promise you’ll see water droplets or what you think are water droplets… I tell all my ladies to use Kleenex instead,” Dallas said.

Dallas hinted that some of his never-do’s on airplanes could also apply to travelers as he explained three more things he would never do.

“I would never ring the bell to hand trash to a flight attendant,” he said.

‘Flight attendants go through the aisle on average every 10 minutes during the flight to pick up trash. I would never go up front and leave my trash on the kitchen counter.

Dallas also revealed that he would never do anything involving trash and when he will or won’t carry it on a flight.

“When flight attendants come and serve food or drinks, I never try to hand them my trash, because that’s not sanitary,” Dallas said.

The experienced flight attendant added that anyone who wants to get rid of their trash beforehand can get up from their seat and throw it in the bathroom if it is not busy.

Dallas revealed that he would never attempt to use the bathroom while a flight attendant is on duty, as he risks injuring himself with his stroller.

Dallas began his third video by explaining why he didn’t use the bathroom while the flight attendants were serving.

According to the TikToker, she would never try to walk past a cart because “it can easily trap you between the seat and that 200-pound cart.”

Dallas later revealed that he wouldn’t even ask a flight attendant to give him food or drink right when he walks on the plane.

‘I don’t ask unless I have to take medication when I walk on the plane. “We have a lot of other things to do like serving refreshments and snacks to everyone during boarding,” Dallas said.

Once the flight lands at the possible final destination of Dallas, she will never stand up when the plane lands, as “it is not a safe time for anyone to be standing.”

It also won’t get up as soon as the pilot turns off the seat belt sign because it will actually “slow down the disembarkation process.”

In addition to Dallas, flight attendant Aislinn Swain revealed things she would never do on board a plane, which like the TikToker with five years of experience, includes not handing out trash.

Flight attendant Aislinn Swain revealed things she would never do on board a plane – including asking for ice in her drink.

Swain recommended travelers not eat ice on a plane because of the risk of dirt getting into the buckets from the floor or gloves that flight attendants can’t change.

Swain also advises travelers to bring sunscreen for any trip and wear shoes on their feet.

“I would recommend keeping your shoes on for the entire flight because I’m sure your feet stink and your neighbors, and the rest of the plane, don’t want to smell that,” Swain said.

“Shoes should definitely stay on during takeoff and landing.”