Flight Attendant Reveals Horrifying Reason Airplane Passengers Should NEVER Have Ice in Their Drink

A flight attendant has revealed all the things she would never do on board a plane – including the horrible reason why passengers should avoid having ice in their drinks.

Aislinn Swain, 23, has traveled all over the world with her work and has experienced many mistakes during the flight.

He regularly shares his tips on Instagram and caused quite a stir with his latest information.

Aislinn, who lives in Calgary, Canada, explained what flight attendants consider the worst flight faux pas.

She shared: “I’ve talked to colleagues over the years about things we wish passengers would stop doing, and they remain consistent.”

Firstly, Aislinn says that you should never hand over your trash to a crew member unless they have requested it.

She explained: ‘There are many reasons why you shouldn’t do this.

‘First, if we are doing security checks and you ask us to pick up your rubbish, that disrupts an important procedure.

‘Or if we’re doing a service, no one wants you to touch someone’s trash before taking their food or drink; It’s disgusting.

“It’s frustrating when someone tries to hand me their trash when we’re not going out (to the cabin) to pick it up, because I’m not wearing gloves either.

‘We always go out to pick up litter immediately after service and many other times during the flight, so there are plenty of opportunities for it.

‘Just wait for one of those opportunities, or head to the bathroom, because there are always places for trash there.

“You can also use the motion sickness bag in front of your seat as your own trash bag and give it to us later.”

People online were quick to comment on Aislinn’s advice, with some questioning her about the scoop.

Are you ready for the trip and fancy a cold drink? Well, maybe it’s time to think again because Aislinn next urged the airmen to get rid of the ice.

She said: “This depends on the crew working on the flight, but I wouldn’t recommend eating ice on a plane.”

‘I have seen many times that a flight attendant breaks ice on the ground to break it into smaller pieces.

‘On top of that, they don’t always change their gloves before serving ice, and there are many dirty parts of the plane that they touch without even realizing it.

“I don’t think it’s worth the risk.

‘All drinks (sodas and juices) are cooled in our kitchens, so they should be cold by now.

“You can also bring your own ice from one of the cafes near the airport before you board the plane.”

Most of us will have packed sunscreen before we leave, but what about on the plane?

Aislinn warned travelers never to fly without it.

She said: ‘People often underestimate how harsh the sun is on the air.

‘Just a couple of hours sitting in the window seat is equivalent to 20 minutes in a tanning bed.

‘Not wearing sunscreen increases the risk of airborne melanoma (the third most common type of skin cancer).

‘Be sure to bring your travel sunscreen to put on and/or keep your window shades down to avoid UV exposure.

“Also, wearing sun-protective clothing will protect the rest of your body if you don’t want to apply it to your arms and legs as well.”

Aislinn’s latest mistake? Keep your shoes firmly on.

She said: “I would recommend keeping your shoes on for the entire flight, because I’m sure your feet stink and your neighbors, and the rest of the plane, don’t want to smell that.”

‘Shoes should definitely remain on during takeoff and landing.

‘These are the most critical phases of the flight, which means that if an emergency were to occur and we had to evacuate, we must be prepared to do so.

‘Plus, plane carpets are rarely cleaned and you never know what you’re going to step on.

‘Bathrooms almost always have some kind of liquid on the floor, usually body fluids that don’t smell good.

“If you really don’t want to wear the shoes you travel in, bring a more comfortable pair to change into on the plane.”

‘So planes and attendants are disgusting?’ I mean, taking out trash and then handing out drinks is unethical, but admitting how people break ice on the floor is disgusting. That?!’ commented one user.

One person said, “I take the ice…I’ve never seen it smashed into the floor…just the counter.”

‘About (number four), why do you always carry “airplane” socks in your airline bags on long trips? “I can’t imagine spending more than 10 hours in shoes,” questioned another.

Although some agreed.

‘Yes, garbage is what bothers me the most. “I won’t touch your trash when it’s not time,” said one viewer.

Another person added: ‘Girl! Thank you very much for sharing.’

Despite the challenges, Aislinn loves her job, but admitted it’s hard work to get there in the first place.

She shared: ‘Being a flight attendant is a really fun job, but it’s not like other jobs in many ways – you can’t become a flight attendant overnight.

‘In most jobs, you hand in your resume, get hired, and start working pretty soon after. As a flight attendant, things are not like that.

‘The expectation is to be able to evacuate an entire plane in less than 60 seconds, shout orders, learn and practice first aid, and much more.

‘We are trained to handle medical and security emergencies, as well as provide exceptional customer service.

‘With all the hard work, comes a big reward: you’ll meet some of your best friends.

And get paid to travel the world and stay in some of the nicest hotels.