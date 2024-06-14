Five Scotland fans are injured in a head-on crash after driving on the wrong side of the road as they arrived in Germany for the opening match of Euro 2024.

Five Scotland fans were injured in a head-on collision on the wrong side of the road as they arrived in Germany for their team’s opening Euro 2024 match.

Four ambulances and other emergency teams were called to the scene on Thursday night on a road near Weeze airport, about 65 kilometers from Düsseldorf.

According to the Daily Record, all five fans were injured in the collision, two of whom are in serious condition.

Local reports said the fans arrived from Edinburgh at 11pm and left Weeze Airport in a hire car, but left on the wrong side of the road.

Two of the men were reported to be 25 years old and the other three were 23.

His Citroën C3 collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz S-Class driven by a 45-year-old man from Düsseldorf, who was also reportedly injured.

All six people involved in the collision were taken to the hospital.

Two men, the driver of the Citroën, 25, and the passenger, 23, are reportedly in serious condition.

The accident is believed to have been caused by the Scottish driver forgetting to drive on the right side because UK law states that drivers must stay on the left side.

This is breaking news.