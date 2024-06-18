Five more tourists die or disappear on Greek islands since the death of Dr. Michael Mosley, amid hot weather that “makes history”

Five more tourists have died or gone missing on the Greek islands since the death of Dr Michael Mosley amid “history-making” hot weather.

The body of a missing American was found Sunday on the island of Mathraki, near Corfu. It came a day after a Dutch man was found dead in a ravine on the eastern island of Samos.

Their deaths follow that of health guru and revered Mail columnist Dr Mosley, who died in Symi after taking a wrong turn during a walk in high temperatures. His body was found on June 9 after a five-day search.

Meanwhile, three tourists – two French women and an American, Albert Calibet (pictured), 59 – are being sought in the Cyclades Islands.

Meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos told ERT television channel: “This heat wave will go down in history

Meanwhile, three tourists (two French and one American, Albert Calibet, 59) are being sought in the Cyclades Islands. Calibet, a retired Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy, was last seen walking alone in very hot conditions in Amorgos. And the two French citizens, aged 73 and 64, are missing on the remote island of Sikinos.

The Dutchman who was found dead in Samos, aged 74, was reportedly seen struggling to walk in the heat and was discovered 300 meters from where he was last seen. And the unnamed 55-year-old American, found dead in Mathraki a day later, became the third tourist to lose his life in a week.

Temperatures soared above 40°C earlier this month as the Christmas season began in Greece. Meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos told ERT television channel: “This heat wave will go down in history. In the 20th century we never had one before June 19.”