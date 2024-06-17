Fish farms will destroy our corner of paradise: British expats fear their dream lifestyle on idyllic Greek island is threatened by plans for industrial-scale plant

British expats living on an idyllic Greek island have revealed their nightmare over plans for an industrial-scale fish farm in their adopted corner of paradise.

They fear that the huge plant of the impressive Poros will transform its perfect blue waters and pristine beaches into a huge smear of slimy fish waste.

Several families moved to the beautiful location of the Saronic Islands after falling in love with its lush hills, pine forests and whitewashed houses overlooking the Aegean Sea.

But their way of life is threatened by proposals to expand an existing aquaculture facility thirty-fold to create a complex swallowing up a quarter of the coastline.

They have joined activists who say the farms have already wiped out marine life by pumping in chemicals, fish waste, bodies and uneaten food pellets.

Expats, locals and eco-protesters are urging the Greek government to reject plans drawn up by Spanish aquaculture company Avramar.

Sue Kouvaros, who left her hometown of Wolverhampton to start a yacht business on the island, said: “The damage is mainly done underwater.”

Mother-of-two Anna Finch, who moved to Poros from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, thirty years ago, said she may leave if plans go ahead.

‘It will destroy the island. I’ve been living here for decades.

‘It’s very small and friendly. It is very green, something rare on a Greek island.

‘There are pine forests, beaches and bays where you can see seals and dolphins swimming.

‘It is not harmed by mass tourism and big hotels. It is small and family-run and all the people who work in the tourism sector or in fishing are local.’

Avramar has support for his plan from the Greek government, which has included Poros among 25 sites earmarked for aquaculture in a major development plan. However, people like Mrs Finch are not convinced by the plans.

The 50-year-old added: “It’s a holiday destination and people come to the beaches and the sea, but it will stop being a holiday destination if this continues.”

«Fish is already being farmed at the back of the island.

‘I used to run that way and it’s just horrible. The water is dirty, dirty, dirty, there is garbage everywhere.

‘There are huge fishing nets in the sea. There is a huge concrete building and guard dogs were left tied up there.

‘There is a smell of sewage coming from this building. You have to hold your breath as you pass.

It’s a beautiful area, but it has become the kind of place to avoid. If they expand it further, it will get worse.”

The 79-year-old added: “It’s been completely destroyed, and if they’re going to increase it by 28 times, it’s going to be huge.”

He noted that Valencia-based Avramar is owned by private equity funds Amerra Capital Management of New York and Mubadala of the United Arab Emirates.

‘American and Middle Eastern companies are involved, so I don’t think a lot of money will end up in Greece. It doesn’t employ many people.

Mum-of-two Sue continued: ‘It’s not just the sea – they’re going to take up a quarter of the island on the north side.

—That will mean roads and cutting down trees and buildings for packaging and storage. There will be a lot of traffic on the island with all this fish they want to produce.

“In December last year, the Prime Minister announced that we would be the third green island, but in reality it does not coincide with industrialized fish farms.”

He continued: ‘We came to Poros as a family in the ’80s and I still appreciate it every day.

“Many people who come here on vacation come back again and again. It has some kind of magnetism.

‘It is very beautiful, very green, with many pine forests and very good for swimming. The water is beautiful, clear and about 20 degrees.

‘It probably has the biggest port in the Saronic Islands, so for our yachts we can convince people to come to Poros instead of Athens or Piraeus.

“We had a boat show in May and we had 110 boats, some of them big gin palaces and wide catamarans.”

Avramar has support for his plan from the Greek government, which has included Poros among 25 sites earmarked for aquaculture in a major development plan.

But critics say Poros and its surrounding waters are an area of ​​special scientific interest, home to rare creatures such as monk seals and Neptune seagrasses.

The fish are kept in huge circular net enclosures that are said to allow waste, such as faeces, fish carcasses and harmful cleaning agents, to contaminate the surrounding seawater.

Francesco De Augustinis, a journalist who made an award-winning film about the threat, said: “It’s a dead zone. The typical seabed would be covered in algae, but there’s nothing there.

‘There is no life to be seen, it is really a desolate area. There are tires on the bed that are probably used for fish cages.’

An environmental study suggested the expanded farm would produce at least 16 tonnes of fish excrement and uneaten food each day.

Islanders also point out that fish farming creates few jobs, while tourism, which would be threatened by expansion, employs 90 percent of the island’s population.

Poros Mayor Ioannis Dimitriadis said: “We are shocked at how inappropriate the plan is.

‘Our natural beauty is our treasure. The State is imposing something that goes completely against the will of the people.’

Mailonline has contacted Avramar regarding Poros residents’ concerns about his fish farm expansion plan.

The company has not yet responded, but its website stated that it offered the best of Greek aquaculture to “deliver the freshest Mediterranean fish, today and tomorrow.”

He adds: ‘Our planet is an absolute priority for us, that is why we take care of the land and our seas. We are unwavering in our stance on sustainability, focusing on the right things for the right reasons.’