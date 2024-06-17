First ‘major lunar stoppage’ in nearly 20 years set for this weekend – here’s how YOU can watch the celestial event

This year marks the first “major lunar stop” since 2006, when the Moon’s path travels higher in the sky, appearing to stop for people on Earth.

Also known as ‘lunistice’, the event occurs when the inclinations of the Earth and Moon are greatest and will overlap with the summer solstice on the night of Friday, June 21 in the northern hemisphere.

On that day, the moon will rise and set at its most northeast and northwest points, causing it to appear in the night sky for longer.

Major lunar stops have been highly anticipated events throughout history, as structures like England’s Stonehenge and America’s Chimney Rock and Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks align perfectly with the moon in the night sky.

The major lunar standstill, which occurs only once every 18.6 years, occurs when the moon’s rise and set are farthest along the horizon, as seen from Earth.

Stonehenge is famous for its alignment with the sun, but the ancient monument may also have been carefully designed to align with the movements of the moon, archaeologists theorize.

Some skywatchers will observe the celestial event from Stonehenge and some archaeologists plan to test whether the ancient site was built in alignment with the rare lunar event.

And during these lunar months, similar shows linked to American Indian sites will occur at Chimney Rock in Colorado, the Hopewell sites in Ohio and Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

While the local high points for the main lunar stop will vary depending on your location around the world and nighttime weather conditions, it has a chance of visibility two nights a month from now until November 2025.

The moon may appear to rise and set at different points on the horizon due to the angles of its orbit and the tilt of the Earth’s axis.

What is the important lunar stop? The longest lunar standstill occurs when moonrise and moonset are furthest along Earth’s horizon. This astronomical event occurs once every 18.6 years and last occurred in 2006. During a major lunar standstill, the moon’s northernmost and southernmost positions are farther apart along the horizon. It is believed that these distinct lunar movements may have been observed during the initial phase of Stonehenge, potentially influencing the design and purpose of the monument.

While our entire solar system is essentially flat and most planets, dwarf planets and asteroids orbit within a plane or disk called the ecliptic, the moon’s orbit has a slightly different angle.

As the Earth rotates along an axis inclined 23.4 degrees with respect to this ecliptic plane, our moon’s orbit is tilted only 5.1 degrees with respect to the ecliptic.

The result is that the rising and setting points of the Moon, and therefore the surface of the Earth that passes between them, can vary by 57 degrees depending on the year.

A major lunar stop marks the most extreme point in its range: the Moon will rise at its highest point in the northeast and set at its highest point in the northwest, and will also rise at its most southeastern point and set at its deepest point. to the southwest.

The Archaeoastronomy database has created an interactive spreadsheet calculator, a video tutorial and a shorter fact sheet What afternoons in the northern and southern hemisphere will the most extreme moments of the great lunar standstill be enjoyed according to the perspective from its longitude and latitude?

But the key summer dates you’ll want to remember if you live in the US or anywhere else in the Northern Hemisphere are June 21 and 22, July 19, and August 15.

These are the main times when the great lunar stop will overlap with a full moon or a phase of the moon that is large and bright enough to enjoy, as opposed to a darkened full moon.

Those who live near Ohio may want to check out the Monday on Hopewell Cultural National Historical Parkwhere it will be aligned with the hills made thousands of years ago by the Native Americans who lived in the Chillicothe region.

This “once-in-a-generation event,” park officials noted, will help the visiting public visualize how the Hopewell people “used their deep knowledge of astronomy to align these geometric figures with the endless cycles of the Sun and Moon as they travel from return”. and forward along the horizon.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the lands surrounding Chimney Rock in Colorado, this weekend’s Monday, coinciding with the summer solstice, will not be visible when passing these long, tall national monuments in person.

“The ancient inhabitants of Chimney Rock,” according to the US Forest Service, “would have seen the moonrise gradually change each year.” They would eventually have realized that at the northernmost point of their multi-year journey, the full moon would rise between the rock pillars.

“The Forest Service and its partners are exploring opportunities to share the event through other platforms, such as live streaming, photos and/or video recordings in 2024-2025,” federal officials said in a statement. fact sheet.

The service said that despite this historical value, the area would be closed on those nights due to safety concerns, including “possible encounters with wildlife such as bears, mountain lions and rattlesnakes.”

But similar restrictions will not affect those near Stonehenge in the UK.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice occurs when the Earth’s north is tilted most toward the sun, and the winter solstice occurs when it is tilted away from the sun.

Experts believe that during the longest lunar standstill, the moon will be aligned with the ancient “station stones” of Stonehenge. Although only two remain standing, the Station Stones marked the corners of a perfect rectangle with their central point in the exact center of Stonehenge.

Thousands of tourists will flock to Stonehenge in the English countryside this weekend to coincide with the summer solstice and moonlight, including some scientists.

Experts from the universities of Oxford, Leicester and Bournemouth are leading a project to investigate Stonehenge’s relationship with the main lunar stop.

Dr Fabio Silva, senior lecturer in archaeological modeling at Bournemouth University, said that during the longest lunar standstill, the moon will be aligned with the ancient ‘Station Stones’ of Stonehenge.

Although only two remain standing, the Station Stones marked the corners of a perfect rectangle with their central point in the exact center of the monument.

One side of this rectangle appears to point in a southeast direction, corresponding to the place where the Moon will rise during a major lunar standstill.

“We want to assess whether this is likely to have happened by chance or whether it was intentional,” Dr Silva told MailOnline last April.

“That’s why we want to evaluate where to be, how many people could actually witness the alignment, whether after rising or before setting the moon will be obscured by other stones that can diminish the experience, if the moonlight casts shadows within the circle “Explained Dr. Silva.

“These are the things that, taken together, can help us build an argument for or against these alignments,” the archaeologist said.

Stonehenge was deliberately built to align with the sun on the solstices, according to English Heritage, which manages the site.

He explains: ‘At Stonehenge, during the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone in the northeastern part of the horizon and its first rays shine into the heart of Stonehenge.

“Stonehenge observers during the winter solstice, from the entrance to the site and looking towards the center of the stones, can observe the sun setting on the southwestern part of the horizon.”

Identifying whether or not the site was built, in part, to mark the lunar day, could help advance a theory about why the megalith was built: like a gigantic stone calendar.

Professor Timothy Darvill, an archaeologist at Bournemouth University, believes Stonehenge served as an ancient solar calendar, helping people track the days of the year.

The British researcher behind the theory believes that Stonehenge’s large sandstone slabs, called sarsens, each represented a single day in a month, turning the entire site into one enormous timekeeping device.

But the theory is still hotly debated, with some archaeologists and other academics describing it as “totally unfounded” and based on “strained interpretations, numerology and baseless analogies.”