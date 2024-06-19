Firerose’s explosive handwritten love note she left Billy Ray Cyrus days after he filed for divorce emerges…as country singer accuses her of lying about abuse allegations

Billy Ray Cyrus has responded after his ex-wife Firerose accused him of psychologically abusing her.

The country singer’s legal team responded to the allegations by presenting evidence of texts and notes she sent him after he filed for divorce, indicating that she had tried to reconcile the marriage.

Firerose’s claims “are especially confusing and suspect in their veracity, as she begged Cyrus to forgive her and take her back just two days after he filed her pleas to dissolve their marriage,” Billy’s reps said. Ray Cyrus in a statement to DailyMail.com on Tuesday. .

DailyMail.com obtained a copy of a legal filing that Cyrus’ attorneys submitted to the Williamson County, Tennessee, court on Monday.

Excerpts from the court filing include a screenshot of a text message and an image of a handwritten note that Firerose, 35, wrote to Cyrus, 62, days after she filed for divorce on May 23. , after about seven months of marriage.

In both the text and the note, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, appears to be trying to save the relationship amid difficult circumstances of which she did not provide specific examples.

Firerose said she was “so sorry” for Cyrus in a handwritten note days after he filed for divorce on May 23.

Cyrus’ reps said the handwritten note, “professing her love and need to be with” the Achy Breaky Heart frontman, was written by Firerose and left to Cyrus after she left her former home by order judicial.

The note read, “I miss you more than I can put into words, baby.” Please let’s fix this and not get any closer to this hellish experience. I need you. I love you. Very sorry.’

Cyrus’ reps said Firerose wrote a long text message that “clearly speaks for itself” as she said she wanted to make peace with him and had been very upset about their relationship problems.

“If Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that (Firerose) alleges in her pleadings, then it is mind-boggling to try to explain why she would want to move back in with him,” the reps said. “Besides, she was begging him to give her a chance to explain everything to her.”

“I’m listening to you baby,” he said. ‘I love you. I don’t want us to be on different sides fighting the war that no one wins.

‘I’m going to do what you’re telling me because you promised me that we can talk as soon as I leave and I trust you. I pray with all my soul that we can meet again today.”

Firerose continued: ‘I feel completely lost and miss you more than I can explain. And you will know that I listen to you and I show it to you with my actions. We need to be kind and loving to each other no matter what.

A text message sent by Firerose to Cyrus indicated her desire to reconcile with Cyrus.

In Cyrus’ legal filing on Monday, he said Firerose tried to trick him in an effort to marry into the famous family to boost her career.

Cyrus’ legal team said in the court filing that Cyrus trusted Firerose and “falsely believed him to be an honest person.”

Cyrus’ team said Firerose had tricked him into believing she hadn’t been married before, and made the claim during a joint appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last October.

Cyrus’ team said Firerose has used her American Express card 37 times since filing for divorce less than a month ago, racking up more than $96,000 in unauthorized charges.

Cyrus’ team said Firerose had waged ‘a campaign’ to isolate him from his family and blocked at least one of his daughters from contacting him.

‘You have been my best friend in the world every day for over 4 years. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I miss you terribly. My heart is broken and I need the best friend now more than ever.

Firerose said she had lost her appetite amid relationship problems: “I lost 5 pounds since Wednesday. I just can’t eat no matter how hard I try. I don’t want to live without you.”

‘Please give me a chance to fix this. I can explain everything but I need you by my side. I need my hero back.’

Cyrus’ representatives said in the aforementioned statement that Firerose’s decision “to litigate this seven-month marriage in the press…has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight.”

The representatives cited the court filing Cyrus filed in an effort to “file an amended and supplemental complaint for annulment and divorce” that “sets forth the details of (his) allegations of fraud and evidence of (his) allegations that he was defrauded in his incentive”. marry Firerose.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus photographed at the 2019 Grammys in Los Angeles

The charges included multiple cross-country flights, legal fees, his outstanding tax obligations and Venmo payments.

Firerose in a June 14 legal complaint in Tennessee that Cyrus would behave in an “unpredictable and volatile” manner and that she “was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”